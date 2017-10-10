The Definitive Guide to NYC's Major Farmers Markets

Bay Ridge Greenmarket 3rd Ave & 95th St (Walgreen's parking lot), Bay Ridge Days/times: Saturdays, May 7th-November 19th; 8am-3pm



The Bay Ridge market, which operates out of a Walgreen’s parking lot, isn’t very big or picturesque. But it is a bright, fresh produce-filled oasis in a grocery wasteland, providing residents with locally sourced options including seafood, baked goods, fruits, and vegetables.



Go for: the fresh mozzarella and milk from Goodale Farms, and the wild-caught local fish from American Pride Seafood.

Brooklyn Borough Hall Saturday Greenmarket On plaza at Court St and Montague St, Brooklyn Heights Days/times: Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, year-round; 8pm-5pm



Commended for its consistency and committed vendors who tough out the bad weather days, this market is conveniently located just outside the Borough Hall subway station. Unlike a lot of the markets that are open on weekends, Saturday is prime time for a mellow visit free of crowds.



Go for: on Saturdays, Ole’ Mother Hubbert’s chocolate milk and gelatos, and the raw milk cheese from Central Valley Farm.

Carroll Gardens Greenmarket Carroll St, between Smith and Court Sts, Carroll Gardens Days/times: Sundays, year-round; 8am-3pm



Situated between a public school and Carroll Park, this is a great low-key market for conscientious shoppers looking to put together a delicious Sunday night dinner.



Go for: the mushrooms at John D. Madura Farms, and wild-caught seafood from Seatuck Fish Company.

Fort Greene Park Greenmarket Washington Park between DeKalb & Willoughby, Fort Greene Days/times: Saturdays, year-round; 8am-4pm



Catering to a diverse population of both urbanite families and the child-free along the southeast corner of Fort Greene Park, this is a chiller alternative to the popular Grand Army Plaza greenmarket, which runs on the same day.



Go for: the fresh vegetables from Goshen, NY-based S & SO Produce Farms, and the peaches and apples at Toigo Orchards once they’re in season.

Greenpoint/McCarren Park Greenmarket North 12th St & Union Ave, Greenpoint/Williamsburg Days/times: Saturdays, year-round; 8am-3pm



Located on the southwest portion of McCarren Park, this market has everything the neighborhood needs -- from craft beer to plants -- on the right bank of the East River for an L-train-compromised weekend.



Go for: From The Ground Brewery’s small-batch, craft-brewed ales and stouts; the tiny succulents at Far Out Cactus/Brandy Wine Gardens; and the baked goods made from locally grown and milled heritage wheat varieties by Runner & Stone.

Grand Army Plaza Greenmarket Prospect Park West & Flatbush Ave, Prospect Heights Days/times: Saturdays year-round; 8am-4pm



Conveniently located at the northwestern entrance of Prospect Park and within close proximity to the Brooklyn Public Library, the Botanic Garden, and the Brooklyn Museum, this market is the second-largest market after Union Square. It’s the ideal spot for people-watching and being part of a lively community event.



Go for: the interesting assortment of seeds for fruits and vegetables like Mexican sour gherkin and Black Krim tomatoes at Hudson Valley Seed Library (during spring season); Cato Corner Farm’s aged, raw milk cheeses; and searingly hot horseradish from Holy Schmitt’s.

Bronx Borough Hall Greenmarket 161st and Grand Concourse, Concourse Village Days/times: Tuesdays, June 7 to November 22, 8 am-4 pm



Set up in front of Joyce Kilmer Park and just across from the Bronx County courthouse, this thriving market is a great stopping point for commuters and residents looking for midweek groceries, and also hosts textile recycling and compost collecting.



Go for: the seasonal pies at Francesca's Bakery, and cold-pressed juices from Red Jacket Orchards.

Poe Park Greenmarket E. 192nd St between Grand Concourse & Valentine, Bedford Park Days/times: Tuesdays, June 28th-November 22nd, 8am-3pm



Situated along the perimeters of Poe Park -- and indeed named after dead poet Edgar Allen and the location of his former home -- this popular weekday market provides the community with a selection of interesting products, including fresh produce, baked goods, dairy, eggs, and honey.



Go for: the squash blossoms and potted herbs from Nolasco Farm, and the specialty Mexican herbs like papalo, alache, chipile, and pipicha at Mimomex Farm.

related The Best Lunch Spot in 30 Manhattan Neighborhoods

related The Best Hidden Gardens Inside NYC Restaurants

Wholesale Greenmarket 290 Halleck St (at Viele Ave), Hunts Point Day/times: Tuesday-Saturday, April 8th-Dec 31st; 2am-8am



Though mostly geared towards selling local produce in bulk at wholesale prices to restaurateurs and grocers, this market hosts over 100 vendors, most of whom have harvested products within a 24-hour period, in the parking lot of the New Fulton Fish Market. Come here for an exciting early-morning experience with New York City’s biggest fresh food hub.



Go for: the loads of fresh fruit and vegetables.

Dag Hammarskjold Plaza Greenmarket 47th St at Second Ave, Midtown East Days/times: Wednesdays, year-round; 8am-4pm



As one of the few Midtown markets, this market is perfect for those nine-to-fivers looking to get some fresh air and delightful local goods in their lives on any given Wednesday afternoon. Also feel free to roam through the blooms of hydrangea, daffodils, and wild hyacinth within the Katharine Hepburn Garden, dedicated to the nature-loving Oscar-winning actress.



Go for: the creamed honey and lip balms at Nature's Way Farm, or the yogurts from the ever-popular Ronnybrook.

Inwood Greenmarket Isham St between Seaman Ave and Cooper St, Inwood Days/times: Saturdays, year-round; 8am-3pm



The Inwood Greenmarket is adjacent to wooded Inwood Hill Park, so you can take your bounty a few steps into lush, path-lined nature and have a picnic, or hang out and catch some live jazz in the street.



Go for: the sauerkraut from Hawthorne Valley Farm, and duck bacon from Hudson Valley Duck Farm.

79th Street Greenmarket Columbus Ave between 77th & 81st Sts, Upper West Side Days/times: Open Sundays, year-round; 9am-4pm



On a Sunday, this particular area is the place to be on the Upper West Side, with the nearby GreenFlea, filled with its unique, one-of-a-kind treasures; both the American Museum of Natural History and the Hayden Planetarium; and Central Park. The Greenmarket rounds out the experience by offering some of the finest local produce and interesting baked goods in the five boroughs.



Go for: Las Delicias, a Queens bakery that does incredibly beautiful and delicious, mostly kosher pastries, like babka, along with a good selection of gluten-free products.

Stuyvesant Town Greenmarket South end of Stuyvesant Town Oval near 14th Street Loop between 1st Ave & Avenue A, Stuyvesant Town Days/times: Sundays, May 22nd-November 20th, 9:30am-4pm



If you’re looking for a quick Sunday fix and/or a respite from the crowds at Union Square, Stuy Town’s small collection of farmers, dairy producers, and artisanal bakers are an easy walk away. Because of the intimate size and location along the Stuyvesant Oval in the center of a housing complex, it’s also a great option if you want to get to know your farmers and establish a rapport.



Go for: the certified organic, pre-washed salad mixes at Liberty Farm, and the peaches and apples from Toigo Orchards.

Tompkins Square Greenmarket Ave A between E 7th St & E 8th St., Alphabet City Days/times: Sundays, year-round; 9am-6pm



From ice cream and yogurt to locally caught fish and fresh baked bread (and of course, organic vegetables), this modest market located on the southwest corner of the park fulfills all your greenmarket needs and then some with unique specialty items like vodka and tunis shearling fleeces.



Go for: the yarn from B & Y Farms, the distilled spirits from Orange County Distillery, and the organic seedless baby watermelons from Norwich Meadows Farm.

Tribeca Saturday Greenmarket Greenwich St between Chambers and Duane, Tribeca Days/times: Wednesdays and Saturdays, year-round; 8am to 3pm



Some of NYC’s best farmers markets are ones where you don’t have to elbow your way to the ripest heirloom tomatoes or queue 10 deep for a cider donut. When you’re this far Downtown, the tree-shaded Tribeca market is perfect for just that, especially on Saturdays, when it’s the only greenmarket game below Canal St.



Go for: wild-caught fish and clams at Blue Moon Fish, and the vegetables from Lani's Farm.

Union Square Greenmarket North and West sides of Union Square Park, Union Square/Flatiron Days/times: Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays year-round; 8am-6pm



With nearly 150 vendors and over 375,000 daily visitors during peak season, the Union Square Greenmarket is easily the largest and most popular farmers market in the city. Since it opened in 1976, everyone from the city’s top chefs to international tourists have flocked to this location for the best in local produce and prepared goods.



Go for: Riverine Ranch’s water buffalo labneh, assorted varieties of chicory at Campo Rosso, and local, sustainable, never-frozen eco shrimp raised in Newburgh, NY.

Tucker Square Thursday Greenmarket W 66th St & Columbus Ave, Upper West Side Days/times: Thursdays, year-round; 8am-5pm



Located on a spacious traffic island across Broadway from Lincoln Center, the Tucker Square Greenmarket is perfect for grabbing some staples on your way home, or to grab some baked goods and chill out on the outdoor seating.



Go for: the artisanal cheeses at Bobolink Dairy & Bakehouse, and the heirloom apple varieties from Locust Grove Farms.

related The Best Thing to Eat Near Every Major NYC Museum

Jackson Heights Greenmarket 34th Ave at 78th St, Jackson Heights Days/times: Sundays, year-round; 8am-3pm



This Queens market located next to Travers Park has all the fresh, locally grown produce that farmers market shoppers look for. But regulars know that the golden ticket at this Sunday market is for the unaffiliated vendors that park themselves on the corner, selling cheap eats like tamales, grilled corn, and empanadas.



Go for: goat milk cheeses from Consider Bardwell Farm, and fresh-made tortillas from Hot Bread Kitchen.

Saint George Greenmarket St. Mark's Place and Hyatt St, St. George Days/times: Saturdays, year-round; 8am-2pm



Just across the New York Harbor from Manhattan’s Financial District, shoppers can take in views of the skyscraper skyline while they get their fill of fresh local produce and prepared goods.



Go for: the sweetcream butter from Millport Dairy, and the locally harvested strawberries from Mi Ranchito.