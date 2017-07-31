Lombardi's Is Selling Whole Pizzas For 5 Cents To Celebrate 110th Anniversary

To celebrate 110 years of its glorious pizza goodness, legendary NYC pizza institution Lombardi's Pizzeria, at 32 Spring St. in Nolita, is selling its whole classic Margherita pies for just 5 cents all day on Thursday, March 19th.
One of NYC's oldest restaurants and likely the oldest pizzeria in America, the shop opened in 1905, and now, you can get their famous pizza at 1905 prices, or pretty much free. Here's the deal: from 11:30am to 11pm, dine-in customers can score a small Margherita pie for 5 cents, or while the dough lasts, according to a report by amNew York.
Lombardi's offered the same promotion for its 100th anniversary and apparently sold over 2,500 pies that year, according to the report. So basically, dig those pennies out of your couch and brace yourself for the lines down on Spring Street.
UPDATE: As of around 2:45pm, the line outside of Lombardi's was just over about 30 people deep:
If pizza is an essential fixture in New York's culinary history, then Lombardi's is an essential fixture in the grander history of pizza as a whole. Established in 1905, the place is cited as the first American Pizzeria, aptly stationed for the past full century on Manhattan soil (or pavement, I should say). Still located in Little Italy, the iconic red-brick pizza joint has checkered plastic tablecloths, a smoking coal oven, and a white-tiled open kitchen. The menu offers a handful of traditional sides -- meatballs, calzones, Caesar salad -- but you'd be remiss to walk away from Lombardi's sans pizza-related food coma. The pies are smoky-crusted and coal fired, topped with house-made san Marzano tomato sauce, basil and fresh mozzarella, and served on rotating, silver pizza platters with toppings like ricotta, black-pepper garlic sauce, pancetta, and sweet Italian sausage (we recommend you go half and half on the toppings). And while nowadays, the place certainly caters to its fair share of tourists, it has yet to lose its sense of old-school New York character.