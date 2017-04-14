Food & Drink

Frank Ocean's Producer Makes the Case for Ramen in Warm Weather

By Published On 04/14/2017 By Published On 04/14/2017
Mu Ramen
Mu Ramen
More From Best Thing We Ate This Week

related

Behold, the Tater Heaven: The Ultimate Breakfast and Late-Night Snack

related

What's Worth Waiting in Line for at NYC's Hottest New Sushi Spot

related

Breads Bakery's Chocolate Babka Is Still One of NYC's Best Desserts

related

The Dumpling Soup at Wu's Wonton King Is the Perfect Breakfast

Trending

related

'Star Wars' Just Did a Carrie Fisher Tribute and Everyone Is in Tears

related

This Browser Extension Removes United From Flight Search Results

related

Nintendo Kills Its NES Classic Edition

related

8-Year-Old Steals Parents' Car for a Trip to McDonald's

Welcome to Best Thing We Ate This Week, where each week, we'll have a special guest or Thrillist staff member talk about a New York dish they recently tried and loved. This week, Grammy-award winning record producer, Malay -- who worked on Frank Ocean’s Blonde and Channel Orange -- talks about his favorite ramen in New York.

I’ve had quite a few bowls of ramen in the city, and I’ve been to some of the more popular ramen places, and they were good, but when you have something that’s a step above, it’s pretty night and day. That’s what Mu Ramen in Long Island City is.

It’s just one of those cash-only, really small places. We got there at 5pm (when it opened) because I heard there’s usually quite a wait. Of course, there was already a line down the street; but within 30 minutes we were eating. The seating here almost feels communal, because the tables are so close together in the middle. We ended up getting a seat at the corner, right by the kitchen, and got to watch them prepare everything.

There are little differences at Mu that you don’t see at a lot of ramen places -- starting with the fact that the menu seemingly changes daily. The day I went, I had a duck broth. It’s super umami, very rich but not too salty. My wife had the pork ramen, which was more traditional (the duck broth tasted a little bit better to me). There were also tons of great sides, like fried chicken wings with foie gras in them. It’s definitely the kind of place that I want to go back to, if only to keep trying all the new things they come up with it.

-- As told to Thrillist

Sign up here for our daily NYC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun New York has to offer.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Gnocchi at the New Union Square Cafe Is Better Than Ever
Best Thing We Ate This Week

related

READ MORE
Dominique Ansel Pretends It's Winter Weather With Spiced Beef at Midtown's Cafe China
Best Thing We Ate This Week

related

READ MORE
These Guys Are Trying to Eat More Carolina Reapers Than Anyone in the World

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More