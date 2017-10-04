Food & Drink

Take a Look Behind the Scenes at How the Everything Doughnut Is Made

It's been about a month since The Doughnut Project in the West Village began offering its Everything Doughnut -- the latest food mash-up craze, featuring a combination of a glazed donut and an everything bagel. As to be expected, they're already selling out daily.

The Everything Doughnut is topped with all the seasonings you'd find on an everything bagel (yes, garlic included!), but co-owners Troy Neal and Leslie Polizzotto have also added an extra twist. 

Find out how the Everything Doughnut gets put together in the video above.

1. The Doughnut Project 10 Morton St, New York, NY 10014 (West Village)

These handcrafted sweets come in all the flavors you'd expect and some you wouldn't-- an old fashioned with beet icing and ricotta cheese filling? Yes, please. Also on the menu are bacon-studded cream eclairs, which wrap up all the great flavors of breakfast (salty, sweet, and savory) in one irresistible bite.

