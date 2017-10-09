Take a Look Inside Vandal, Chris Santos & Tao Group's New Bowery Restaurant/Lounge

Finally answering the age-old question, "If you're not drinking next to an 11ft-tall breakdancing bunny are you really living?", Chef Chris Santos (Chopped, Stanton Social, and Beauty & Essex) has teamed up with the Tao Group to open a new Bowery restaurant, bar, and lounge called Vandal, inspired by street food and street art.
The enormous 22,000sqft, two-level space features a bar and lounge, two dining areas, a private dining room, a cellar bar and lounge, and a "secret garden" -- and the street art theme is not being taken lightly here. In addition to that only slightly terrifying 11ft bunny, the walls are covered with murals and installations from artists like Hush, Apex, and Shepard Fairey, among others.
On the menu you'll find shareable dishes like lobster and sweet potato soup dumplings, as well as other small plates inspired by European and Asian street food. For drinks, you're looking at inventive cocktails like the Las Palmitas with Thai spiced Ilegal Mezcal, lemon nectar, Thai basil, and Schöfferhofer grapefruit beer.
Check out more of the space and the dishes and drinks below.
Pushcart Wars (Maestro Dobel Reposado, currant tea, rosemary simple syrup, jalapeño-habanero simple syrup, lime).
Las Palmitas (Thai spiced Ilegal Mezcal, lemon nectar, Thai basil, grapefruit bitter, Schöfferhofer grapefruit beer).
Singapore crab claws.
Cacio e pepe arancini with Parmesan espuma.
Lucy Meilus is Thrillist's New York Editor and is truly very terrified by that bunny. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.
