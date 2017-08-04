Looks Like Park Slope Is Getting Its First Chipotle

Chipotle, the ubiquitous, crazy-popular fast-casual chain with burritos-the-size-of-your-head, reportedly plans to open its first outpost in Park Slope.
The new restaurant is set to open in a 2,500sqft space at 185 Seventh Ave, Reyad Farraj, the building's owner told DNAinfo, which makes it a perfect spot to pick up a Prospect Park picnic lunch. But Farraj said he expects a lot of foot traffic from Park Slope locals, not just park-goers, since it'll be right across the street from a school, P.S. 321, according to the report. "I knew that if Chipotle was going to be there, they were going to draw on the neighborhood kids, and I feel good about kids eating Chipotle," he said.
But if you're excited to chow down on tacos, or burritos, or some of those lime-salted tortilla chips and guac, don't hold your breath as Farraj told DNAinfo he doesn't think the location will open until late summer or fall because the storefront requires some serious renovation work. In the meantime, you can hit up the closest Chipotle to Park Slope over on Court Street in Cobble Hill.
Five years ago, Chipotle was rumored to be eyeing a spot in the neighborhood -- good things come to those who wait.
