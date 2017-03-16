These Secret-Menu Taco Shells Are Made Entirely Out of Cheese

Los Tacos No. 1 in NYC's Chelsea Market has figured out a way to make the cheesiest taco possible: ditching the tortilla altogether and replacing it with a taco shell made entirely of cheese.

The Quesa-Taco is technically a secret-menu item, and the shell is created by piling shredded Monterey cheese on a griddle until it melts and develops a golden-brown exterior. The end result is crispy on the outside and melty on the inside, putting any Taco Bell concoction to shame. Taking inspiration from the Tijuana region of Mexico, the chefs fill the tacos with either adobada pork (fresh off the spit) or nopal, which is chopped grilled cactus. After that, the tacos are topped with fresh cilantro, onions, avocado cream, and thin slices of pineapple.