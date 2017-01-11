Eddie Huang & Adidas Host Free Pop-Up This Weekend to Celebrate Launch of Colab Shoe

It’s Eddie Huang’s world, we just live (and eat) in it. At least, for the next two days. The Fresh Off the Boat author, chef, and sneaker enthusiast has partnered with Adidas to create the ultimate pair of kitchen shoes, and is hosting a free pop-up restaurant this weekend to celebrate.

The pop-up, called Eddie Huang Been Soigne, will take place at the Lower East Side location of Pizza Beach this Friday and Saturday from 6-10pm, with free dishes from Chef Creole and Javier Wong -- both of whom appeared on Huang’s VICELAND show, Huang’s World. In addition to Chef Creole's "The Creole Experience" (which includes shrimp, conch, sausage, and more) and Wong's fluke ceviche, you can expect plenty of Huang-emblazoned swag (retro matchbooks!), hot pink lighting, hip-hop, and an appearance from Huang and the new shoe line.