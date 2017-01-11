This NYC Restaurant Is Serving a 'Burger Bomb' With a Cheese-Filled Bun

New York City is no stranger to stunt food. From milkshakes so large you can hardly eat them, to election-themed burgers, to just about every kind of pastry hybrid imaginable, there's no shortage of over-the-top concoctions to boost your Instagram likes. The latest? A burger with a massively thick top bun that oozes cheese.
RawMaterial, a new LES restaurant from the team behind Black Tree with a focus on "ethically harvested materials," is serving an off-menu burger, appropriately called The Burger Bomb. It's essentially your average cheeseburger, save for one key detail: a hollowed-out top bun that's filled with a house cheese sauce made with aged cheddar, cream, and herbs. Watch the video above to see what happens when it gets cut in half.
