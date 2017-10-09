Speedy Romeo's Pastrami-Topped Pie Is the Ultimate Homage to the LES

Speedy Romeo's new LES location, which opened at the end of March, is delivering the ultimate homage to its new 'hood (also to the Beastie Boys' second album). Its signature, The Paul's Boutique, features Katz’s pastrami, Dijon béchamel, smoked red sauerkraut, fontina, Thousand Island dressing, and an everything crust. If those items don't sell it, what is wrong with you?! Err, check out the video below.
The Lower East Side outpost of this Clinton Hill favorite slings wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas that are in a league of their own. Speedy Romeo is one of the only places in the city that serves St. Louis-style pizza topped with white Provel cheese. The rest of the pies are made with fresh-pulled mozzarella, ricotta, fontina, and other Italian cheeses, then topped with a myriad of toppings, from clams and pancetta to meatballs and bechamel sauce. The Clinton St restaurant is homey and intimate, complete with exposed brick walls, bench-backed booths, and an open kitchen.