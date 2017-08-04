Lobster Rolls & Cheesesteaks Return to Madison Square Park on May 1st

Lunch near Flatiron is about to get waaaaaaay better again, now that Madison Square Eats is set to bring its seasonal feeding frenzy back to the plaza west of the park on May 1st.
Along with returning favorites like Red Hook Lobster Pound, Calexico, Asiadog, and Momofuku Milk Bar, the daily outdoor chow down will come with eight new vendors, including a pop-up iteration of Hill Country Barbecue Market, where you can get all that dry-rub, barbecue goodness; Bombay Sandwich Co., serving up sandwiches with chutneys and sauces; and Uma Temakeria, with sushi like it's fresh-as-hell tuna hand rolls. And, they'll also be cramming another handful of excellent vendors in there like Potpouri, Paella Shack by Barraca, Cheesesteaks by The Truffleist, Gelato ti Amo, and Bangkok B.A.R.
Madison Square Eats will be open every day from 11am - 9pm through May 28th. Get there.
