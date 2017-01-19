Why Del Posto's 100-Layer Lasagne Is Still an Essential NYC Dish

That the lasagne has stayed so relevant is hardly surprising -- it fits squarely into the Instagram-fueled food trends of the last five or so years (comically massive, picture-worthy, carb-heavy foods).

To make it, 50 ultra-thin sheets of fresh-cooked pasta are coated in 50 alternating layers of homemade Bolognese, marinara, and béchamel-like, cheesy cream sauce before the mountain of lasagne then gets sliced, seared in clarified butter, and served on top of more marinara. Carved into a rectangle and placed on your plate, the lasagne looks a lot less overwhelming than it sounds -- but once you begin to cut through each delicate layer after layer, the crazy ambition behind it becomes apparent. Even as newer, more affordable Italian spots like Lilia and Barano continue to multiply over the city, there’s yet to be a pasta dish that rivals the 100-layer lasagne’s ability to be at once homey and ridiculously over-the-top.