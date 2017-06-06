Every Bar & Restaurant Featured in 'Master of None'

If you've watched even a single episode of Netflix's Master of None then you know how much Aziz Ansari’s character Dev Shah loves eating at New York restaurants (and taco stands). So, we tracked down all the restaurants and bars featured in seasons one and two of the show -- from Major Food Group haunts to dive bars.
Season Two
“The Thief,” Episode 1 The first episode of the season -- shot entirely in black and white -- takes place in Italy, so if you ever find yourself in Modena, follow Dev’s lead and make tortellini at Boutique del Tortellino before treating yourself to lunch at the four-table, reservation-only Hosteria Giusti. -- Elaheh Nozari
“Le Nozze,” Episode 2
This episode was also shot in Italy, and half the scenes are of Dev and Arnold eating, drinking, and singing about how much they love Italian food. In just one day in Modena, they taste their way through Mercato Albinelli, take videos of themselves kissing sandwiches at Bar Schiavoni, and dine in the wine cellar of the three Michelin-starred Osteria Francescana. -- EN
“Religion,” Episode 3
Oleanders
Williamsburg
Dev meets his family for dinner at the McCarren Hotel & Pool’s fern bar-inspired restaurant and is instructed by his dad to not order pork in front of his very religious aunt and uncle -- though of course the waiter notes that there’s a “spectacular pork dish” on the menu, and there’s only one left! I wish waiters always spoke with such urgency. Also, in real life, Oleanders offers a baby brunch, which is literally a brunch for babies. -- Lucy Meilus
Slick Willie
Greenpoint
This neighborhood brunch spot (which, to my knowledge, is not an anti-Bill Clinton establishment) is where Dev’s cousin has his first taste of pork, via an "awesome" Cubano that isn’t actually on the menu (though you will find a Reuben and a sloppy joe). -- LM
Smorgasburg
Williamsburg
Dev and his cousin head to Smorgasburg for a special BBQ pop-up fair featuring the fake Tickler’s BBQ from Season 1’s “Nashville” episode (which was actually Red Hook’s Hometown Bar-B-Que). This time, real-life Butcher Bar (with locations in Astoria and the LES) provides the 150lb whole-pig roast. While you won’t find any of Butcher Bar’s religion-be-damned BBQ at the real Smorgasburg, you can get it at the LIC Flea every Saturday and Sunday. -- LM
Thai Villa
Flatiron
Despite Dev’s dad’s complaints about Thai food being too spicy, the Shah family goes to this ornate Flatiron restaurant to celebrate the end of Ramadan. His relatives order crab fried rice, mango salad, and spicy veggie curry, but Dev goes rogue and gets the crispy pork special with Chinese broccoli. Chaos ensues. -- EN
Sauvage
Greenpoint
Sauvage is the latest restaurant from the team behind Maison Premiere, and the seafood and cocktail-driven spot has all the trappings of a place Dev would hang out with his friends: lots of plants, lots of white marble, general bistro-y vibe. The restaurant does charge for bread, which I hate. But it also makes me feel like I’m a very cool French girl who is totally unaware of how cool she is, which I LOVE. -- LM
"First Date," Episode 4
The Four Horsemen
Williamsburg
The Four Horsemen, a wine bar from James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem, is Dev’s default Tinder date spot. I’ve been on a first date here (after meeting in real life, win!) and can vouch that it’s good for early-in-the-game dates, especially if a) you’re into natural wine, or b) want to keep open the option of extending the date with dinner at the same place. I wasn’t so into the natural wine, or the guy I went on a date with, but I would go back for the potato gnocchi. -- EN
Westlight
Williamsburg
Westlight is to 2017 what The Ides was to 2014: a cool rooftop bar atop a Williamsburg hotel with expensive cocktails and crowds of well-dressed, creative-types (like Dev and his Tinder dates), that’s bound to be overrun by even-better-dressed European tourists in a year. -- EN
“The Dinner Party,” Episode 5
Carbone
Greenwich Village
It’s honestly shocking that it took until Season 2 for Major Food Group’s over-the-top red sauce joint to make it onto this show, but it’s totally fitting for this scene with Bobby Cannavale as an overindulgent Bourdain-type. Who is hotter: Bobby or Bourdain?! Give me all the mozzarella at Carbone and I’ll tell you my answer. -- LM
PDT
East Village
Dev and his Tinder date Priya go on a second date at St. Mark's speakeasy Please Don’t Tell, which is only accessible through a phone booth inside the hot dog shop Crif Dogs. Interesting directorial choice that we only see Dev and Priya drinking (and discussing) water at a place so well known for its cocktails. We do get a glimpse of the taxidermy on the walls, though. -- EN
il Buco
NoHo
Date number two with Priya continues with dinner at il Buco, one of the few NoHo restaurants that’s been open since before the neighborhood’s token celebrity resident, Gigi Hadid, was born. It’s known for its interior (it used to be an antiques shop and is home to a 200-year-old wine cellar) as much as its house-made pastas. Dev must be making bank on Clash of the Cupcakes if he’s paying for dinner -- Priya doesn’t seem like the kind of person who goes halfsies on the bill. -- EN
“New York, I Love You,” Episode 6
1 OAK
Chelsea
We don’t see much of 1 OAK other than the line down the block, which is a pretty accurate depiction of what it’s like to try to go to 1 OAK. The club is conveniently located a few doors down from Artichoke Basille’s Pizza in Chelsea, which is perfect for eating your feelings after being rejected at the door -- or for soaking up all that top-shelf bottle service (we don’t know your life). -- EN
Lucky’s Famous Burgers
Chelsea
After a very unsuccessful night of clubbing, the taxi drivers featured in this episode head to the Chelsea location of mini-chain Lucky’s Famous Burgers (where one of their roommates works). I had a burger from there once. Did not enjoy it. Though I would deeply enjoy drinking from a flask while dancing to Vengaboys. -- LM
“Door #3,” Episode 7
Agra Taj Mahal
Greenpoint
Dev and Chef Jeff grab lunch at this Manhattan Ave Indian spot, best known for its cheap (and filling) lunch specials. Dev warns Jeff not to “tell any other white people about” the restaurant “or it’ll get ruined.” Which is definitely true. (Sorry Dev.) -- LM
“Thanksgiving,” Episode 8
This is the best episode of the season and it features no restaurants (other than a nondescript roadside diner). BUT WOW, Angela Bassett and Lena Waithe are GOOD. Give them all the mozzarella at Carbone. -- LM
“Amarsi Un Po,” Episode 9
Tertulia
West Village
Dev and Francesca have a romantic (or platonic?) night in the West Village, beginning with a late dinner of tapas (there appears to be a plate of cured meats) and red wine at Tertulia and ending with a walk through Washington Square Park, the latter of which is never as romantic in real-life as it on TV. -- EN
JIA at Hotel on Rivington
Lower East Side
Dev and Arnold meet Francesca, her fiancé Pino, and his tile industry cohorts at this bar inside the Hotel on Rivington, which is basically a Meatpacking club transported to the Lower East Side. The bottle-service lounge is supposed to transport guests to Shanghai, so it’s fitting that Pino introduces one of his friends as the “marble king of the Southeast” who outfitted the fireplaces at the Park Hyatt Shanghai. -- EN
Good Room
Greenpoint
Good Room is the kind of place you go at 12:45am when you’ve had roughly seven too many drinks and you're in the mood to dance and have other humans' sweat drip on you. As one esteemed colleague put it, “the bathroom is one of those places where you kind of look in the mirror and ask yourself a very existential ‘why?'" So basically, it’s the perfect location for Arnold’s DJ debut. -- LM
“Buona Notte,” Episode 10
Okonomi
Williamsburg
Dev and Chef Jeff shoot a scene for their travel food show at Okonomi in Williamsburg, but don’t be fooled by the ramen they’re eating in broad daylight. The tiny restaurant only serves noodles at night (when it transitions into Yuji Ramen) -- during the day, it serves a traditional Japanese set breakfast of rice, grilled fish, miso soup, and vegetables, both pickled and blanched. -- EN
Nitecap
Lower East Side
Nitecap, one of the best cocktail bars in the city, is the setting for Dev and Arnold’s catch-up about Dev’s girl problems -- which is relatable to me only in that I have talked about my problems at every cocktail bar in the greater New York area. While it’s not clear what they’re drinking, the tiny subterranean bar is known for a seasonally rotating list of inventive cocktails, from “thirst-quenchers” to spritzes. -- LM
Season 1
"Plan B, " Episode 1 The Smile
Noho
This is the first instance of the trendy Bond St spot on Master of None, and a totally unsurprising one -- Ansari is known to frequent it. Here, Dev catches up with his friends over coffee here (sadly, no manouri cheese & fig sandwiches in sight).
Parm
Various locations
No one actually goes to Major Food Group's casual Italian-American eatery, but they do take out sandwiches to eat back at the house. Naturally, plenty of Ansari's famous “mmmm”s ensue.
"Parents," Episode 2
Think Coffee
Noho
Dev’s Wi-Fi is shitty, so he takes a video chat audition for an action movie at the Bowery and Bleecker location of Think Coffee. He’s very quickly asked to leave after standing up to do his audition, which includes shouting, “Everyone get the fuck out of here now!” Everyone glares, as they would.
Shun Lee Palace
Midtown East
Dev and Brian decide to take their parents out to dinner and the classic Shun Lee Palace in Midtown East is the chosen locale. Dev’s dad requests chicken and broccoli, and Brian’s father tells the waiter in Chinese to “please bring the good dishes you only serve to Chinese people.”
"Hot Ticket," Episode 3
Hotel Delmano
Williamsburg
Dev grabs drinks with his friends at this cozy Williamsburg cocktail spot (from the owners of Union Pool) and tells them he has tickets to a secret Father John Misty show.
The Smile
Noho
And it’s back to The Smile for more coffee and discussion of Dev’s lady woes. Still no manouri cheese & fig sandwiches, but there is this flawless advice, given by Arnold, on what to text a girl when she’s not answering: “You send her a picture of a turtle climbing out of a briefcase, then quickly write, 'Whoops, sorry, wrong person.’ You’ll get an instant response back from her, it’s mysterious. And girls love mystery.”
Baby's All Right
South Williamsburg
Dev ends up taking a server from Hotel Delmano to the secret Father John Misty show at this South Williamsburg bar/restaurant/concert venue, which is exactly where you'd expect a secret Father John Misty show to be. She ends up being a Cartman-impression-obsessed jacket thief, but at least the concert seems fun?!
Alameda
Greenpoint
In the wake of his horrible date, Dev meets his friend Denise at this cool Greenpoint cocktail bar, which is about a 10-minute Uber ride away. They sit at the U-shaped bar, and Dev drinks a Negroni while pondering whether or not to go the concert’s afterparty at Achilles Heel, just down the street.
Achilles Heel
Greenpoint
Dev shows up at Achilles Heel, and proclaims, “Wow, so many hip people here.” He and Rachel proceed to dance to what Dev refers to as “the most amazing song that’s ever been created" -- Mark Morrison’s "Return of the Mack" -- which is just a fact.
"Indians on TV," Episode 4
Marlow & Sons
South Williamsburg
The very pretty Marlow & Sons in South Williamsburg features pretty prominently in season one. First, Dev gets coffee with his friend Ravi at the all-encompassing grocery/restaurant/bar/cafe. Later in the episode, Dev eats in the back room with Denise and Brian.
"The Other Man," Episode 5
Morgenstern’s
Lower East Side
Dev gets ice cream at this popular LES parlor, known for its creative flavors. The special that day is the King Kong Banana Split (ice cream, bananas, and pineapple with sesame caramel and Luxardo). This is actually on the menu (for a whopping $20, though MON knocked it down to a more palatable $8).
Dirty French
Lower East Side
Aziz loves his Major Food Group restaurants! Dirty French on the LES gets multiple name-checks throughout Master of None (Dev specifically calls out the chicken & crepes). In this episode, he takes a date there -- whom he later realizes only goes out with people to get free dinners. Which is a pretty brilliant/horrible thing to do.
Marlow & Sons
South Williamsburg
Dev's back in the back room of Marlow & Sons (this time, the opposite side of the room), having drinks with Denise when Colin Salmon Facetimes him asking him to come over for something "urgent." And really, it is.
"Nashville," Episode 6
Mission Chinese Food
Lower East Side
Danny Bowien’s still-buzzy Mission Chinese Food is known for its eclectic menu, but soon it'll be known as the home of one of Master of None’s best scenes, in which Dev and Arnold debate the logistics of “Lose Yourself” and 8 Mile -- “It is a movie, and Mekhi Phifer’s there!” “That’s where you’re wrong, he’s writing it from the perspective of Eminem in real life.” “No, no, no. He says, ‘Mom’s spaghetti.’ That’s the movie. He has a spaghetti stain on his shirt before the battle at The Shelter...” Someone should really write a dissertation on this.
Persons of Interest
Williamsburg
Before jetting off for their date in Nashville (where some very good eating is done as well), Dev and Rachel grab coffee at Parlor Coffee, in the back of this Williamsburg barbershop.
Hometown Bar-B-Que
Red Hook
Red Hook's beloved Hometown BBQ is the set for "Tickler's" in Nashville, home of that signature white BBQ sauce that Dev goes crazy for. Yes, those are Hometown's trays (though it doesn't look exactly like its ribs or cornbread). Hometown doesn't have white BBQ sauce, but its sauce is worth obsessing over just the same.
"Ladies and Gentlemen," Episode 7
169 Bar
Lower East Side
Charles Hanson’s 169 Soul Jazz Oyster Bar, aka that edge-of-Chinatown dive with disco balls, a leopard-print pool table, and dumplings 'til 4am, plays an important role in “Ladies and Gentlemen,” as Master of None shows the difference between a guys' and a girls' night out.
The Commodore
Williamsburg
This popular Williamsburg bar/restaurant known for its fried chicken and burgers is the setting for a lunch with Dev and his friends.
Ace Bar
East Village
This East Village dive with skee-ball, pool, and darts is shown in two separate scenes in which Dev goes out drinking with his commercial co-stars. At the wrap party, he and his friends sit in one of the dive’s old leather booths. Dev’s got a Negroni in hand, which may be the only unrealistic thing that happens in this episode. People at Ace Bar do not drink Negronis.
"Old People," Episode 8
Bamonte's
Williamsburg
Dev breaks Rachel’s grandmother Carol out of her retirement home when she begs to go to this classic red-sauce Italian joint in Williamsburg. There’s probably no better television than watching Aziz Ansari make his “oh my God, this is delicious” face while eating several pasta dishes.
"Mornings," Episode 9
Sunny's
Sunny's in Red Hook makes a very brief appearance in "Mornings," as the setting for a flashback to the night that Dev and Rachel first met. The two bond over their mutual love for The Buzzcocks.
"Finale," Episode 10
Tacos Morelos
Various locations
After Dev and Arnold decide they want tacos for lunch, Dev begins his quest to find the absolute best -- featuring a text to a friend reading “Where da tasty tacos at?” and a cameo from yours truly. He ultimately decides on the Tacos Morelos truck, except... it's out.
El Rey Coffee Bar & Luncheonette
Lower East Side
Sitting in the window of this LES coffee shop, Dev expresses his anxieties about his relationship, and life in general, to his dad.
The Jane
West Village
The Jane is the scene of Dev's movie premiere afterparty, which doesn’t surprise us in the least. We won’t spoil it, but the ballroom, in all its grandeur, is the scene of one of Dev and Rachel’s pivotal relationship moments (and apparently, several shots).