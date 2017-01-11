NYC's Only Sustainable Omakase Spot Is Changing How New Yorkers Think About Sushi

Of course, eating sustainably not only benefits our health, but that of the environment, too. “The health of the ocean is really important to the health of the overall climate. If we don’t take care of the ocean, there are going to be significant repercussions,” Torchiano says. “I think we’re seeing it already… If we start to overfish large predators like tuna, it’s not that they just disappear, the entire food chain collapses. There will be pretty significant consequences if we don’t live and choose to eat sustainably.”

***

Mayanoki (a name Torchiano and co-founder Josh Arak came up with one night while under the influence of, well, something) officially started in 2012, when the duo wanted to find a space for restaurant-less sushi chef Albert Tse, a skilled sushi master they met circa 2005 at TriBeCa’s Zutto. The fanboys wanted Tse to keep up his sushi momentum, and decided to build a pop-up just for him. Tse would eventually leave the project, but that wasn't the end for Mayanoki or its mission to get New Yorkers to care about where their fish comes from.