Meet Jennifer Saesue, the Visionary Behind NYC Thai Hotspot Fish Cheeks

“I think of Thailand as a place of abundance,” Jennifer Saesue says, ducking her head low.

A litany of wiring and messy kitchen shelves frame a very alert Saesue, who appears to be in a bunker of some sort. “We're in a little cubby hole,” she chuckles. “If I stand up my head is touching the ceiling.”

Saesue is nestled deep inside the kitchens of Fish Cheeks, her celebrated Thai restaurant located on Bond Street in New York City. “Thailand is a diverse place,” Saesue exclaims proudly. “We've been lucky enough that [Thailand] was never colonized, but we accept everyone in.”

“How would you describe Thai food to someone who is totally unfamiliar with it?” I ask.

Saesue pauses thoughtfully.