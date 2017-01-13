Food & Drink

Forget the Bag of Chips -- You Can Get a Grilled Cheese Inside This Subway Station

Say goodbye to the days of stale potato chips from the subway platform newsstand: You can now get actually good food underground.

In April of 2016, TurnStyle, an underground food hall and shopping center, opened in the Columbus Circle subway with a mission to redefine in-transit dining and shopping. 

Much like Grand Central, TurnStyle features 20 different food vendors, including fast-casual Mediterranean spot Semsom Eatery, vegan favorite Blossom du Jour, and grilled cheese chain MeltKraft. Yes, you can now get a gourmet grilled cheese while waiting for your extremely delayed train. Is that not the height of luxury?

On a recent trip through Columbus Circle, we tried out MeltKraft's popular Melter Skelter sandwich, which combines raclette, provolone, jalapeños, green tomatoes, watercress, and an all-important layer of potato chips (not those stale ones from the subway newsstands of yore). Check out the video above to find out more about the sandwich and the future of commuter dining.

1. MeltKraft TurnStyle Columbus Circle Turnstyle, New York, NY (Midtown West)

The pizza rat isn't the only one cheesing it up inside the NYC subway system. Columbus Circle's TurnStyle -- an underground food hall home to some 20 vendors -- delivers a cheesy refuge to commuters via MeltKraft, a gourmet grilled cheese stand helmed by New Jersey-based Valley Shepherd Creamery. You can stick to what your childhood self knows and order a simple melted three-cheese sandwich or go fancy with fillings like brie and cranberry chutney. Extras like truffle oil and duck fat add that something special that homemade sandwiches usually lack.

