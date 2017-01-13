Forget the Bag of Chips -- You Can Get a Grilled Cheese Inside This Subway Station

Say goodbye to the days of stale potato chips from the subway platform newsstand: You can now get actually good food underground.

In April of 2016, TurnStyle, an underground food hall and shopping center, opened in the Columbus Circle subway with a mission to redefine in-transit dining and shopping.

Much like Grand Central, TurnStyle features 20 different food vendors, including fast-casual Mediterranean spot Semsom Eatery, vegan favorite Blossom du Jour, and grilled cheese chain MeltKraft. Yes, you can now get a gourmet grilled cheese while waiting for your extremely delayed train. Is that not the height of luxury?