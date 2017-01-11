Inside 'Merica, the Zany NYC Burger Joint Spawned By Presidential Politics

UPDATE: According to Grub Street, 'Merica has closed after just three weeks.

The sleek-looking fabric covering the banquettes at ‘Merica really speaks to the whole motif of the place. It’s duct tape -- red-white-and-blue-colored duct tape -- though management humorously calls it “American leather.”

If the name 'Merica didn't immediately tip you off to the kitschy theme, the rest of the decor at this subterranean East Village saloon will. That duct tape is complemented by political cartoons, old sports memorabilia, Christmas lights, and guns... lots of guns (all purportedly non-functional, thank Jesus). Much of the displayed artillery comes with accompanying floral arrangements in an apparent attempt to appease both hawk and dove diners alike.