New York's Iconic Carnegie Deli Has Closed

The last opportunity to get your hands on one of New York’s most overstuffed and overpriced deli sandwiches has come, and gone.

The proprietor of Manhattan’s iconic Carnegie Deli, Marian Harper Levine, shuttered the famed restaurant on December 31st.

Levine broke the news to employees in September. “At this stage of my life, the early mornings to late nights have taken a toll, along with my sleepless nights and grueling hours that come with operating a restaurant business,” she tells the paper.

The famous deli, which opened in 1937, had been besieged with troubles in recent years, including a messy divorce between the owners, a costly wage lawsuit, and an unexpected shutdown over an illegal gas hookup.

Carnegie Deli was perhaps best known for its ginormous sandwiches, such as the notorious Woody Allen, a hefty pile of pastrami and corned beef on rye, priced at a whopping $29.99.

