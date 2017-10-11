First Look Inside North River Landing's 3-Story Seafood Lounge... on a Yacht

Marking the official start to drinking-and-eating-on-boats season, Fish Bar at North River Landing, the sister restaurant to North River Lobster Company, opens this Sunday.
Located on a 10,000sqft yacht that docks at Pier 81, Fish Bar is a three-story seafood lounge/restaurant offering upscale seafood shared plates like Dover sole, oysters in cornmeal crust, scallops, and black truffle burrata, alongside a number of fresh-ingredient cocktails -- like the Aphrodite Treat with tequila, Cointreau, pomegranate, cranberry, and lime -- plus over 20 craft beer varieties, a rotating selection of wines, and 26 varieties of Champagne.
The space is broken down into a 3,000sqft top deck for all your Instagramming needs, and a 6,000sqft bi-level dining room with both indoor and outdoor bars. It'll sail out onto the Hudson multiple times a day, and offer banquettes and semi-private cabins for lounging.
We got an early peek at the lounge and some of the dishes, all of which can be yours beginning May 1st -- take a look below.
The boat docks at Pier 81, like its sister restaurant, North River Lobster Company.
Calamari with cherry peppers and chili sauce.
Plymouth Rock oysters with cornmeal crust and Sriracha lime butter.
Scallops with spinach, bacon, saffron, and honey.
Tomato toast with garlic confit and basil oil.
Rustic roasted vegetables: eggplant, zucchini, Brussels sprouts, asparagus, carrots, and onions.
Sign up here for our daily NYC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun New York has to offer.
The sister restaurant to North River Lobster Company, Fish Bar is a three-story waterfront lounge at Pier 81 on West 41st Street. Housed on a 10,000sqft yacht, the space features a patio, bi-level restaurant, and indoor and outdoor bars. On the booze front, you're looking at cocktails made with herbs grown on North River Landing's rooftop, craft beers, and sparkling wine. As for food, expect elegant seafood plates and next-level lobster rolls.