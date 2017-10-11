Food & Drink

First Look Inside North River Landing's 3-Story Seafood Lounge... on a Yacht

By Published On 04/30/2016 By Published On 04/30/2016
fish bar north river landing
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Trending

related

Miley Cyrus Does 'Carpool Karaoke' and Ranks How High She Was at Different Events

related

The US Didn't Qualify for the World Cup and Fans Are Losing Their Minds

related

Costco Is Launching a Free Delivery Service

related

The SNES Classic Will Finally Be Back in Stock This Week

Stuff You'll Like

related

Here’s Why Now Is the Best Time to Buy Tickets Home for the Holidays

related

Netflix Users Won't Be Able to See the 'Cult of Chucky' Post-Credits Scene

related

Tyrese Slams The Rock on Instagram Over New 'Fast and Furious 9' Drama

Marking the official start to drinking-and-eating-on-boats season, Fish Bar at North River Landing, the sister restaurant to North River Lobster Company, opens this Sunday. 

Located on a 10,000sqft yacht that docks at Pier 81, Fish Bar is a three-story seafood lounge/restaurant offering upscale seafood shared plates like Dover sole, oysters in cornmeal crust, scallops, and black truffle burrata, alongside a number of fresh-ingredient cocktails -- like the Aphrodite Treat with tequila, Cointreau, pomegranate, cranberry, and lime -- plus over 20 craft beer varieties, a rotating selection of wines, and 26 varieties of Champagne.  

The space is broken down into a 3,000sqft top deck for all your Instagramming needs, and a 6,000sqft bi-level dining room with both indoor and outdoor bars. It'll sail out onto the Hudson multiple times a day, and offer banquettes and semi-private cabins for lounging.  

We got an early peek at the lounge and some of the dishes, all of which can be yours beginning May 1st -- take a look below.

Related

related

The Best Thing to Eat Near Every Major NYC Museum

related

The Best Happy Hour Spot in 21 Different Manhattan 'Hoods

related

Small Towns in Upstate New York That Are Worth a Visit

related

The Best Thing to Eat Near Every Major NYC Museum
fish bar north river landing
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

The boat docks at Pier 81, like its sister restaurant, North River Lobster Company.

fish bar north river landing
Cole Saladino/Thrillist 

Calamari with cherry peppers and chili sauce.

fish bar north river landing
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Plymouth Rock oysters with cornmeal crust and Sriracha lime butter.

Fish bar north river landing
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Scallops with spinach, bacon, saffron, and honey.

related

Gotham Burger Social Club's Favorite Underrated Burgers

related

The Best Happy Hour Spot in 21 Different Manhattan 'Hoods
fish bar north river landing
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Tomato toast with garlic confit and basil oil.

fish bar north river landing
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Rustic roasted vegetables: eggplant, zucchini, Brussels sprouts, asparagus, carrots, and onions.

fish bar north river landing
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Sign up here for our daily NYC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun New York has to offer.

1. Fish Bar at North River Landing Pier 81 - W 41st St., New York, NY 10036

The sister restaurant to North River Lobster Company, Fish Bar is a three-story waterfront lounge at Pier 81 on West 41st Street. Housed on a 10,000sqft yacht, the space features a patio, bi-level restaurant, and indoor and outdoor bars. On the booze front, you're looking at cocktails made with herbs grown on North River Landing's rooftop, craft beers, and sparkling wine. As for food, expect elegant seafood plates and next-level lobster rolls.

Stuff You'll Like