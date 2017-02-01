Food & Drink

Mimi Cheng's Is Selling Dumplings Made Out of Food Waste

Mimi Cheng's
The latest development in NYC’s seemingly unending dumpling craze comes to you straight from the garbage.

In an effort to raise awareness to combat food waste, dumpling haven Mimi Cheng’s has released a limited-edition dumpling that will be made out of vegetable scraps like zucchini ends and kale stems. The offbeat dumpling is the result of a collaboration with sustainable chef Dan Barber, who in March 2015 turned his restaurant Blue Hill into WastED, a pop-up featuring high-end dishes containing only food scraps. Selling out nightly for a month straight, the pop-up sought to raise awareness about food waste and make a case for the use of oft-discarded ingredients.

Continuing Barber’s mission to make scrap food desirable, the dumplings look just like the regular veggie dumplings on Mimi Cheng’s menu, rather than something plucked out of the trash. The food scraps are held together by peanut-ginger sauce and bound by the shop’s thin wrappers. They’ll be available at Mimi Cheng’s East Village and Nolita locations for the entire month of February and cost $8.75 for six and $10.75 for eight, which is definitely more than you’d pay for your own food trash.

1. Mimi Cheng's Dumplings 179 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003

The sisters behind Mimi Cheng's, Hannah and Marian Cheng, know the secret to authentic and delicious Taiwanese-Chinese food: home cooking. The dumpling focused restaurant is appropriately named after their mother, who inspired the menu, and uses only high-quality, sustainable, and organic ingredients. You can order at the counter and then settle into a communal table, or if you're lucky, snag a seat by the window.

2. Mimi Cheng's Nolita 380 Broome St, New York, NY 10013 (Nolita)

A favorite for Taiwanese dumplings, the Nolita location of Mimi Cheng's is close enough to the glowing ‘Little Italy’ sign that you could hit it with one of the steaming morsels. Three classics (chicken & zucchini, pork & cabbage with bok choy, and an egg & veggie medley of kale, shiitakes, zucchini, and carrots) are the stars of bento boxes that you can pair with bottled kombucha. The white-walled, fast-casual space has a comfortable air with window and outdoor seating. Whether you order the dumplings boiled or fried, be sure to dip them: the addictive ‘secret sauce’ has a tongue-tickling zing.

