Momofuku's David Chang Plans to Open Fried Chicken Concept in NYC

David Chang, the food mastermind behind the Momofuku empire, is answering your handheld-chicken-sandwich prayers, and plans to open a new fried chicken concept restaurant in Manhattan.
Chang teased us with a few details about the project, awesomely titled, Fuku, during his keynote address at SXSW on Saturday, saying, "We're going to try to make the best fried chicken sandwich possible, and work with smartest people out there to make the best tech stuff for it." The experimental spot will occupy the former Momofuku Ko space at 163 First Ave in the East Village as a sort of "beta test" ahead of what could potentially become a "bigger concept," Eater reported.
According to a report by The Guardian, Fuku will apparently focus on spicy chicken sandwiches (can you say Ssäm Sauce?), while Chang offered another brief hint about what we can expect: “It’s going to basically be a regular restaurant where you can get a fried chicken sandwich. Just that right now. And a healthy option. You’re either eating fat person food, or you want a healthy lunch." We know what we're going with. Additionally, the paper reported Chang is exploring an app inspired by Taco Bell's, which Chang said would allow people to order from his restaurants or make arrangements in advance.
As for a potentially larger concept in the works, Chang pointed to Chick-fil-A and In-N-Out when talking about the plans and said he eventually wants to bring his food to the suburbs, according to Eater. This comes on the heels of Chick-fil-A's recent announcement for plans to open its first full restaurant in NYC this summer, making us dream of a not-too-distant, potential, chicken sandwich trending, future where we're joyfully running around town on some sort of fried chicken sandwich crawl.
Chang has seemingly hinted at moving into the fried chicken business for weeks on Twitter with posts like this:
And this:
So far, there's already a Fuku website landing page, eatfuku.com, where you can sign up for updates on the restaurant and contact them for potential employment opportunities. When reached by Thrillist on Monday, a spokesperson said, "We're still working on the project," and encouraged people to sign up for updates at the site.
