The Once ‘Secret’ Restaurant Above Ssäm Bar Is Open with Karaoke and Tabletop Grilling

Wander up the stairs at Momofuku Ssäm Bar’s Seaport location, and you can now belt out your favorite songs and feast on dinner grilled tableside at a restaurant concept that was once very hush-hush.

Now called Upstairs at Ssäm Bar, the restaurant seems to have been in the works since early 2020, when it was a whispered-about space where only “regulars” were permitted to make reservations. Now that it’s open to the public as Momofuku’s fifth NYC concept, guests can book private karaoke rooms or a table to enjoy top-notch cuts of beef, seafood, and other proteins prepared on a tabletop grill.

The karaoke will take place in two private rooms that overlook the East River. Each room can fit up to 10 guests and you’ll have full access to the restaurant’s food and drink menus while belting out tracks.