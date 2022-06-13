Whether you're a native New Yorker or a recent transplant, dining at a legendary NYC food institution on the regular never goes out of style. And although we’re always rooting for the new crop of eateries opening within the city weekly, there’s nothing like a quintessential culinary experience that reminds us of why we love the Big Apple so much.

Over the next couple of chilled-out months and long summer weekends, it’s the perfect time to finally acquaint (or reacquaint) yourself with these tried and true go-tos. From steaming dim sum at a Chinatown standby to Italian restaurants with red-and-white checkered tablecloths, here are 28 iconic NYC restaurants that are timeless classics.