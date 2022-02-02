The 14 Sexiest Restaurants for a Romantic Date Night in NYC

While we might consider ourselves the main character of our own rom-coms for most hours of the day, when it comes to romantic spots for dining out, it’s the restaurants that are the true stars.

In NYC, there’s no shortage of stellar restaurants and bars that can inspire spontaneous romance (or lust), but for special occasions like Valentine’s Day, engagements, or a date night with potential fiancé material, we recommend booking a reservation at a place with just the right ambiance and food to enjoy while sitting across from your date and overthinking your improbable future wedding together.

From new supper clubs like The Nines, to re-booted classics like Gage & Tollner, or legendary places like One if By Land, Two if By Sea, fall in love with NYC’s most romantic restaurants.