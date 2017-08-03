Food & Drink

New All-Pierogi Restaurant Will Have Mac & Cheese-Filled Pierogies

A new restaurant devoted to all pierogies, all the time, is landing in Brooklyn this month, and it promises to bring some new twists on the Eastern European dumpling your Grandma used to make -- like pierogies with mac & cheese as well as bacon, cheddar, and potato fillings. Can you say, piero-get-in-my-mouth?

The new spot, Baba's Pierogies, is set to open at 3rd Ave and Carroll St on April 25th, and will offer your traditional pierogi fillings like potato, cheese, and sauerkraut -- all inspired by the family recipes of co-owner Helena Fabiankovic's grandma, Julia, who immigrated to the US from Slovakia in the 1960s. Along with mac & cheese and bacon fillings, new spins on the classic dumpling will include spinach & feta fillings, jalapeño, and even chocolate. 

The pierogies can be ordered fried or boiled along with optional additions -- like sauerkraut, for example -- and dips. Baba's also plans to offer sandwiches, salads, and soups. A grand opening celebration for the eatery begins at 11:30am on April 25th.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and remembers the delicious pierogies his Polish great grandma used to make when he was a kid. Send news tips to him at tony@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

