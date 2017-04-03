Food & Drink

Stop Everything: LA Breakfast Favorite Eggslut Is Now Open in NYC

LA-based Eggslut is known to attract hours-long lines for its breakfast sandwiches, but can the mini-chain really compete with New Yorkers' beloved bodega bacon, egg, and cheese? Now's the time to find out, as Eggslut's three-month residency commences at the newly opened Chefs Club Counter in SoHo.

For the new NYC location, Eggslut has created an exclusive SoHo Salmon sandwich made with the shop's signature brioche bun, smoked salmon, house-made fromage blanc dressing, Havarti cheese, and a sunny-side-up egg (providing the perfect opportunity for an onslaught of yolk porn shots). The Fairfax, Eggslut's most beloved sandwich, will also be available at Chefs Club Counter: Soft-scrambled eggs are cooked over low heat and mixed with chives, then piled onto the brioche bun and topped with Cheddar, caramelized onions, and Sriracha mayo.

For more on the cult-favorite egg sandwiches and the new NYC location, check out the video above.

Ciera Velarde is an editorial production assistant at Thrillist whose breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late-night food of choice is always a breakfast sandwich. Follow her on Instagram for possible sightings of yolk porn.

