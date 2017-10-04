The 14 Best Restaurants in New Brunswick, New Jersey

Since nothing numbs the pain of a disappointing football game quite like a 50-cent slice, an old-fashioned ice cream, or a fat sandwich, here are the 14 best restaurants in New Brunswick. All are within a five-minute walk from Rutger’s campus -- it’ll take you longer to decide what to eat than where to eat.
Best burger: Tumulty’s
361 George St
Expect nothing but straight-up decent pub fare at this university stalwart, like massive 10oz, build-your-own burgers. Eat ‘em on Tuesdays for only $5.
Best pizza: Skinny Vinnie’s
60 Sicard St
The sign outside this conspicuous corner joint claims it’s the “Best Pizza in Town,” and we’re not about to argue this, particularly because there aren’t many other places that have a fry slice in their arsenal like Skinny Vinnie’s does. Can you think of one? Exactly.
Best place if your parents are paying: Old Man Rafferty’s
106 Albany St
It’s a little out of budget for the average college student, so when parents are in town, tell them about your academic probation over bacon-wrapped filet mignon and a dope dessert that definitely involves at least eight different forms of chocolate.
Best brunch: White Rose Hamburgers
43 Easton Ave
It’s called White Rose Hamburgers, but breakfast here is the most important meal. Eggs and home fries are perfect every time, and the bacon is deep-fried. You hear that? THEY DEEP FRY THE BACON. Everything is served on cafeteria trays and plastic plates, which is a quaint little touch.
Best Southern: The Old Bay Restaurant
61 Church St
It’s the best alternative to Bourbon St in New Brunswick! Also, the only Bourbon St alternative in New Brunswick, but whatever. The Cajun/Creole menu is loaded up (seafood jambalaya, pecan-crusted catfish, po-boys, Kobe sirloin), the beer list is 22 deep, and there are themed happy hours -- like Pint Night and Wine Down Wednesday -- almost every night of the week.
Best happy hour: Stuff Yer Face
49 Easton Ave
The happy hour prices ($1 off drinks and apps) are fine, but the real draw is the packed outdoor patio when the weather is nice. “Bolis” (stromboli) and “potachos” (nachos, but made with potatoes rather than tortilla chips) will set your stomach up right for one to seven fishbowls.
Best sandwich: The Fat Sandwich
Available all over New Brunswick
The famous Grease Trucks no longer exist in the lot on the corner of College Ave and Hamilton St (RIP), but the Fat Sandwich is still readily available. It's one of the best college sandwiches in the country, and you can get your hands on one of these bad boys at almost any spot on Easton Ave. There are well over 50 different varieties, and all come with a heaping portion of fries... on the sandwich.
Best ice cream: Thomas Sweet
12 Easton Ave
It’s near impossible to walk past without stopping to sample the old-fashioned ice cream and fro-yo. Flavors change with the seasons, but the long lines out the door never diminish, even in the winter months.
Best late-night: Sanctuary
135 Easton Ave
Open late and just a few steps away from the bars, this quirky diner -- with its comic book collection and extensive menu -- is seriously underrated.
Best sushi: Sushi Room
12 Easton Ave
The ambiance might appear fancy but it’s actually quite casual! And the lunch special won’t run you more than 15 bucks.
Best steakhouse: Steakhouse 85
85 Church St
Big chops, classic surf & turf, seven different kinds of potatoes -- it’s got everything you could ever expect from a steakhouse, including the hefty check.
Best date spot: Harvest Moon Brewery & Cafe
392 George St
Grab dinner before or drinks (in-house-brewed beer!) after a comedy show at the Stress Factory or a play at the State Theater.
The best “I only have $5” option: The Olive Branch
37 Bartlett St
Cheap beer, 50-cent slices, and skeeball. When you wake up in fear of checking your bank balance, the spare change you find in your car should be enough to finance a trip to OB.
The best of the best: Hansel 'N Griddle
130 Easton Ave
The go-to spot for any Rutgers student, H'NG always has a line, even after its relocation to a bigger property (right smack in the middle of three busy bars, we might add!). The crisps (aka quesadillas) and the smoothies are excellent for Sunday breakfasts, post-football-game meals, Tuesday dinners, late-night studying nosh, and Tinder dates if you just want to be adequate.
