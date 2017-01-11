Newark Airport's New 'Farm to Terminal' Restaurant Will Change Its Menu Daily

The new restaurant joins the likes of the Alain Ducasse-opened Saison, Alex Stupak's street taco spot Tacquila, and Top Chef's Dale Talde's dumpling and noodle joint, Little Purse. It's expected that more than 50 new restaurants will open in the terminal by early 2017.

Will flank steak numb the pain of traveling through one of the worst-designed airports that's also responsible for some of the country's most frequent delays, cancelled flights, long lines, and the sobering reality that after all of that, you're still in New Jersey? No. But the scallops? Maybe.

