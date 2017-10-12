Momofuku's Delivery-Only Restaurant Launches With Philly Cheesesteaks

Waiting hours for a table at a David Chang restaurant may soon be a thing of the past. Today marks the launch of Chang's delivery-only Momofuku restaurant, Ando, giving you yet another reason to never leave home.
The app concept, which was announced in March, is a dual effort from Chang and Momofuku vet J.J. Basil. Currently, the app is available for download in the App Store, though service is currently only available to those who signed up early, and is limited to Midtown East. You can sign up for the waitlist here.
The current menu features an enormous Philly cheesesteak made with Momofuku's famed chickpea hozon, as well as a roasted pork sandwich, fried chicken box, potato salad, desserts (including Milk Bar cookies), and orange sodas.
It's Chang's second delivery project (he's an investor in Maple, which launched last year), and comes off the heels of the launch of another assumed Seamless rival, UberEATS.
Check out some of the menu items below.
