Food & Drink 5 New Restaurant Openings in NYC You Need to Know Exciting debuts to shake up your takeout and delivery routine.

Courtesy of The Wild Son

We’re three months into the era of “eating from home” (in addition to WFH). And if you’re anything like us, you might be blasting this 10-hour video of a busy restaurant on repeat as a soundtrack to your meals. It’s the closest thing that makes us feel like we’re dining among people again, which is currently slated to begin with outdoor dining in Phase 2 of New York City’s reopening (learn more about when that might be and what to expect). Until then, takeout and delivery still rule. But the good news is that new restaurants in the city are starting to emerge once again, offering a semblance of life from before COVID-19. For your next meal, try one of the following five spots to reinvigorate your played-out takeout routine.

Courtesy of Forsythia

Forsythia Lower East Side

Chef Jacob Siwak (formerly of Olmsted) has teamed up with chef Mark Coleman (formerly of Rezdôra and Marea) and baker Brian Maxwell to serve up traditional Roman cuisine at Forsythia. All three have worked in kitchens in Italy, and the menu consists of meal kits that include antipasti like suppli, a Roman street food of fried rice balls, and hand-made pasta like braised oxtail pappardelle.

How to order: Call 646-450-5406 or via website, Caviar

Thrillist TV Food & Drink Acquired Taste: Tim Chantarangsu and Trevor Wallace Eat Live Octopus

Pulkies | Noah Fecks

Pulkies Chelsea Market

At Pulkies, chef and managing partner Harris Mayer-Selinger celebrates his New York and Ashkenazi roots with Jewish-style barbecue. With the spirit and flavors of traditional American barbecue, turkey (pulled, hand-sliced pastrami-style, glazed wings, and salad) and brisket (chopped and hand-sliced) are the main focus -- along with soups, salads, sides, spreads, and schmears.

How to order: Takeout via website (complimentary dessert when picking up), delivery via Caviar, UberEats

Sami & Susu | Briana Balducci

Sami & Susu Williamsburg

Amir Nathan (formerly of Via Carota and Maison Premiere) and executive chef Jordan Anderson (formerly of Olmsted and Maison Premiere) pull inspiration from family recipes in Sami & Susu’s Mediterranean inspired menu. In addition to breads like rolled bureka, spreads like matbucha, and both small and large dishes alike, Picnic Sets starting at $48 are also available.

How to order: Call 718-302-9023 for takeout, delivery via Caviar, Grubhub, Seamless

Courtesy of The Wild Son

The Wild Son East Village

Chef Luigi Petrocelli (formerly of Hearth) is behind The Wild Son’s new East Village location, which will replace the original Meatpacking District locale. The menu’s “casual anytime fare” includes a white anchovy sandwich with pine nut hummus, a fennel and carrot salad, shareable plates like charred chicken, and more.

How to order: Via website

Winner Café & Bakery Park Slope

Winner Café & Bakery in Park Slope from chef Daniel Eddy (formerly of Rebelle) is open seven days a week. Winner offers baked goods and coffee in the morning, bread and sandwiches like their BLT in the afternoon, and chicken dinners for the evening that must be ordered in advance the night before by 10pm. A rotating list of collaborations for their Friends & Family Meal and Weekend K-Pop Up! series are also available on their website.

How to order: Takeout window or email info@winner.nyc

Sign up here for our daily NYC email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun New York has to offer.