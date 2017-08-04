Food & Drink

We Taste-Tested Shake Shack's Beer & Bacon-Fueled Roadside Burger

By Published On 07/27/2015 By Published On 07/27/2015
Lucy Meilus/Thrillist
More From Taste-Test

related

Frozen Pizzas, Ranked by How Close to Delivery They Taste

related

All the Major Meal Delivery Services, Tested and Ranked

related

Is Ranch Bad on Anything? I Tried It on 18 Weird Foods.

related

Arby's Added Pork Belly to Its Meat Mountain, and We Ate It

Trending

related

This Monster Fish Has No Problem Capsizing a Boat

related

Our Writer's Favorite Sports-Related Movies Available to Stream on Netflix

related

Halo Top Has 7 New Flavors You Can Eat a Pint at a Time

related

Oyster Vending Machines Are a Thing Now, So 2017 Is Looking Up

Stuff You'll Like

related

Office Hero Removes Wild Snake From Coworker’s Desk Like It's Nothing

related

The First Big Trailer for Netflix's 'Mindhunter' Teases a Terrifying Serial Killer Mystery

related

JetBlue's Huge 2-Day Flash Sale Has $39 Flights Right Now

To celebrate Americana in the best way possible (read: with bacon + beer-simmered onions) Shake Shack released its new limited-edition Roadside Shack burger on Monday. And because we have nothing bad to say about cheeseburgers, bacon, or beer, we decided to test it out ourselves and see how it holds up to a traditional roadside burger.

The Roadside Shack -- which is currently available at all US Shake Shacks -- is made of 100% all-natural Angus beef topped with cheese and caramelized onions that've been simmered in beer and bacon.

Related

related

Shake Shack's New Roadside Burger Celebrates America With Beer & Bacon

related

Taste Test: We Ate the ChickenShack, Shake Shack's New Fried Chicken Sandwich
More From Taste-Test

related

Food & Drink
Frozen Pizzas, Ranked by How Close to Delivery They Taste

related

Food & Drink
All the Major Meal Delivery Services, Tested and Ranked

related

Food & Drink
Is Ranch Bad on Anything? I Tried It on 18 Weird Foods.

related

Food & Drink
Arby's Added Pork Belly to Its Meat Mountain, and We Ate It

related

Shake Shack's New Roadside Burger Celebrates America With Beer & Bacon
Lucy Meilus/Thrillist

The verdict

First of all, it tastes pretty close to the American Dream -- if the American Dream were all about caramelized onions. The patty is the same flat-topped griddled kind you know and love, but the rest of the burger (save for the cheese) is unlike anything you've had at Shake Shack before. The chopped caramelized onions sit in a large heap atop the burger, some even spilling onto the sides. They blend nicely with the cheese and pack a ton of flavor; think candied bacon with a hint of beer. And for what it's worth, there even seem to be a few flecks of crispy bacon mixed in.

We're going to go out on a limb and say this is a better order than the regular hamburger or the ShackBurger. The beer & bacon-simmered caramelized onions are that good (and this is coming from someone who normally detests onions in any form). The burger has a ton of flavor, and it's so simple, there's hard to find anything wrong with it. Word of advice, though: even the cleanest of eaters will need a napkin after this. Prepare for sticky hands.

So how does it compare to a traditional roadside burger? We have to give it to Shake Shack -- eating the Roadside Shack makes you feel like you're at a roadside stand in Montana in the absolute best way possible.

Get it while it lasts! The Roadside Shack is $6.19 for a single, and $8.99 for a double burger. 

Lucy Meilus is a staff writer for Thrillist and ate this entire burger and then a ChickenShack. Follow her to competitive eating on Twitter at @Lucymeilus and send news tips to news@thrillist.com.

Stuff You'll Like