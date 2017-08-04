New Shake Shack Rumored To Be Coming To Fulton Center

Passing through Fulton Center, or NYC's shiny, new transit hub, might get a little better in the near future now that a new report indicates Shake Shack might soon start slinging Shackburgers and Concretes to the masses of commuters from a new outpost there.
Following information from a tip, neighborhood blog Tribeca Citizen reported on Monday that security guards at Fulton Center said a new Shake Shack location is coming "Soon!" The news comes amid Shake Shack's big-time expansion plans for burger domination and just weeks after the company went public on the New York Stock Exchange. If the Fulton location is a real thing, it would be the better-burger chain's 11th operational NYC restaurant, according to Eater.
The report doesn't include any other information about the potential new Shack or when it might open, but regardless, the proximity to the subway will make for some pretty awesome MTA malaise-induced emotion-eating, what with the those lovely fare increases that started on Sunday.
Thrillist reached out to Shake Shack for more information and will update this post if we hear back from them.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and basically needs an intervention in his cheeseburger addiction -- send help? Share news tips with him at tony@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.