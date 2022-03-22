Greenpoint’s Newest Hot Spot Is a Taiwanese Restaurant from the Creators of 886

Wenwen represents a growing up of sorts for Sze and his partner, Andy Chuang. “If 886 is the rager-party dining experience you love in your twenties, then Wenwen is the dinner party you find yourself enjoying in your thirties,” says Sze. (If that dinner party also featured Taiwanese comfort food and a riff on Long Island iced tea sized for four called The Shyboy 4XL.)

There are nods to 886 on the menu—you’ll still find Lo Ba Beng and Fly’s Head here—but the stars are Sze’s new large-format plates, including the Pork Belly & Cuttlefish inspired by a recipe from his mom. He’s tweaked the surf-and-turf dish to also pay homage to his paternal side’s Shanghainese roots by using three types of sugar and creating a glaze that’s reminiscent of hongshaorou (red-cooked pork), a sticky-sweet braised pork belly with origins in Shanghai.