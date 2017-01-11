Thrillist's NYC Chef of the Year Angie Mar Will Rekindle Your Love of Meat

Why London?

Mar: I love London. I was there over the summer cooking at Meatopia and really just felt at home there. My mom grew up in the UK. So much of my food is a nod to that. Clearly, I'm in love with beef, and to go to a place that has access to some of the most amazing breeds of beef -- there's stuff in Europe that we can't get here -- I love that idea. There's some incredibly interesting things we could do if we open in London.

Would you ever serve a meatless burger?

Mar: No. And this goes back to the fundamentals. There are restaurants out there that you can go with a group of six people and everyone will be happy. My restaurant is not one of those -- unless they're all hardcore meat eaters. It's not that I look down on vegetables, it's just not what I want to eat. That menu and that restaurant is pretty much all about what I want to eat. If I'm not really excited about every single dish that's on that menu, it doesn't go on my menu. And that’s it. My food is meant to be eaten with abandon. There's never going to be something on that menu that is meant for that small demographic that's going to come in there because their boyfriend wanted to go there, or their friends wanted to come in there, and I've got to have a vegetarian option to placate you. I'm not passionate about that. Even if we are missing out on a certain demographic, that's fine. This is the food that I believe in.