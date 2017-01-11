Mile End Delicatessen Reigns Supreme as NYC's Montreal-Meets-Manhattan Jewish-Style Deli

Despite last month's news that one of New York City's most iconic New York delicatessens will close come December, classic Jewish delis and their overstuffed pastrami sandwiches are not a dying breed quite yet. Today, your deli options aren't just limited to old-school spots like Katz's -- newer, more modern restaurants have taken cues from the old guys as well.

On this week's episode of The Explorers, we sent Brunch Boys' own Jeremy Jacobowitz to Mile End Delicatessen to sample the NoHo shop's Canadian and Jewish standouts: gravy-covered smoked brisket poutine and the legendary Sephardic-style lamb burger. If you're within walking distance of the 4, 5, or 6 train, quit reading this and go see for yourself -- but if you live far from NYC, check out the video above and watch Jeremy discover a whole new level of flavor.