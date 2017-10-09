Food & Drink

Meet the New 'Brisket King' of NYC

Wandering Cue Lamb Brisket
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Wednesday night, 20+ chefs and butchers faced off in the greatest battle ever fought, the Battle of the Meats... aka the annual Brisket King event.

This year's Brisket King brought in favorites like Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, Hill Country, Blue Smoke, Mable’s Smokehouse, and Jimmy’s No. 43, alongside innovative newcomers like Hudson & Charles and The Wandering Que. After tasting all the contenders, the judges of the all-you-can-eat-and-drink event came to the following decisions:

Blue Smoke Brisket
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

In the “Smoked” category, first prize went to Danny Meyer’s Blue Smoke (runner-up Izzy’s Brooklyn Smokehouse).

The Cannibal, brisket
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

For “Brisket Innovation,” the winner was Midtown's The Cannibal, with its brisket on crispy rye crackers, topped with grapes (runner-up pitmaster Robbie Richter).

Wandering Cue Cured Lamb Brisket
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

In the “Cured” category, the winner was traveling Kosher Texas BBQ pop-up, The Wandering Que, with its nine-month aged lambcetta (runner-up Marlow & Daughters).

Wandering Cue Lamb Brisket Pastrami
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

And finally... the new Brisket King of New York City is... The Wandering Que, which, in addition to its cured lambcetta, presented an equally impressive lamb brisket pastrami.

They’re certainly in good company. Past winners have included Hometown Bar-B-Que and Ducks Eatery. Congrats are also in order for the runner-up King, Izzy’s.

Check out more photos from the event below, and please excuse us while we go eat more brisket.

brisket sandwiches, brisket
Cole Saladino/Thrillist
brisket sandwiches, briskets
Cole Saladino/Thrillist
Brisket, brisket samples
Cole Saladino/Thrillist
brisket, brisket stew
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

New York City food, New York City pastry
Cole Saladino/Thrillist
brisket, New York City brisket
Cole Saladino/Thrillist
brisket, preparing brisket
Cole Saladino/Thrillist
brisket, brisket sandwiches
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

brisket, New York City brisket
Cole Saladino/Thrillist
Brisket, New York City brisket
Cole Saladino/Thrillist
New York City brisket, brisket
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Lucy Meilus is Thrillist’s New York editor and a big fan of all-you-can-eat events. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

Stuff You'll Like