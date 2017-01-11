NYC Chefs Share Their Picks for Their Last Meal on Earth

Soft-shell crab and johnny cakes at LoLo's Seafood Shack

"One of my favorite spots in NYC is LoLo’s Seafood Shack in Harlem. I'm a big fan of the Caribbean flavors and the laid-back attitude, and for my last meal I would be happy having the soft-shell crab with bacon, pickled cabbage, tomato, and remoulade on their homemade johnny cakes with an ice-cold beer." -- Jose Garces, Amada

Nova Scotia salmon, sturgeon, and sable smoked fish platter at Barney Greengrass

“It's one of the meals you simply can't find anywhere else. Barney Greengrass is a one-of-a-kind experience. The first time I went, I didn't realize they were cash-only and I didn't have any cash. The man at the register took down my phone number and told me to pay him next time I was in. Needless to say, that's a level of trust and hospitality that you don't come across that often in this day and age, and ever since then, I was hooked for life.” -- Daniel Holzman, The Meatball Shop