Elevate Your Date-Night-In With Delivery From These Must-Try NYC Spots

You don't always have the energy to go out for date night, especially with calendars as crazed as they are right now. But just because you're staying in, doesn't mean you can't have the best of the best. Delivery from the below restaurants, some even with Michelin stars, all have something unique and delicious to offer.

Wayla This isn’t your typical Thai takeout. A meal from Wayla is like a breath of fresh air. Inspired by the markets in Bangkok, Wayla offers classic delivery dishes such as veggie curry or tofu pad Thai, but also upscale plates like marinated bone-in New York strip steak and lobster noodles. Each meal is prepared with natural, whole ingredients, bringing delicious and authentic Thai food right to your front door. And the mango sticky rice? Not to be missed.

Tao Uptown Tao Uptown is already a popular dining choice for date night, and it doesn't disappoint when you order it in, either. The diverse menu offers elevated versions of comfort foods such as crispy orange chicken, veggie egg rolls, and pork potstickers. Sophisticated options include sushi, five spice short ribs, and honey glazed salmon. Whatever vibe you choose, Tao’s is the perfect food to unwind with after a long week.

Domodomo Nothing says “fancy date night” more than high-quality sushi. With Domodomo, you get Japanese food at its finest, from hand roll sushi sets, to garlic bacon fried rice, to smoked pork belly. The innovative menu is constantly changing, which makes this a fun and interesting delivery option for your next night-in. And if you or your S.O. aren’t into sushi, it’s still worth a try, as Domodomo offers bento-box style "sets” featuring entrees like tonkotsu pork or Korean fried chicken.

Sant Ambroeus Soho You can’t go wrong with Italian food on date night. Dress up the table, light a few candles, play soft music, and you’ve got the makings of a rom-com level evening. To set the mood, start with Sant Ambroeus’ caprese salad or carefully curated charcuterie board and work your way up to their pan-seared scallops, cacio e pepe, or traditional veal chop Milanese. Polish off the meal with tiramisu or a chocolate mousse cake — or both! Either way, it’ll be a feast to remember.

Cote Impress your carnivorous date with USDA Prime beef, aged ribeye, and hanger steak from Cote, which fuses the best of an American steakhouse with Korean barbecue. If you’re not sure where to begin, try The Ultimate Steak Feast at Home for Two, which includes the chef’s selection of four premium USDA Prime and above cuts grilled to perfection. It’s accompanied by everything you need to make it the most delicious meal of your week — including two stews (one savory, one spicy), scallion salad, and tart, piquant pickles and kimchi.

Taverna Kyclades Imagine yourself among white-washed buildings and crystal blue waters by ordering in from Taverna Kyclades, one of the top Greek restaurants in NYC. You and your partner can dig into appetizer favorites such as lamb riblets, fresh crab cakes, or crispy eggplant and zucchini chips with tzatziki sauce. For the main course, try seafood pasta, filet of sole, or grilled chicken with herbs. Even the Greek style fries are unique — sliced thin and topped with oregano and feta.

Mark’s Off Madison For those who love breakfast for dinner — or let’s be real, breakfast any time of day — Mark’s Off Madison’s menu is chock full of morning staples such as bagel baskets, omelettes, and farmhouse potatoes. If breakfast after dark isn’t your thing, there’s also an impressive selection of pizzas, sandwiches, and salads. Better yet, cuddle up to brunch in bed on Sunday for a spontaneous date morning.

Tamarind If you and your S.O. are lovers of Indian food, Tamarind is a must-try. And if you’re not? Tamarind is still a must-try. Known for serving Indian cuisine in its purest form with a contemporary touch, everything from the naan to the lobster masala is a slam dunk. There are plenty of both meat and vegetarian options, too, so everyone can find a dish that fits their dietary preferences.

Gran Electrica Mexican food is an undeniable crowd-pleaser. At Gran Electrica, you and your date can order authentic Mexican dishes made with local, farm-to-table ingredients; delivery best-sellers include the quesadillas de chilorio, tequila-battered fish tacos (named the best fish tacos outside of Mexico), and refried pinto beans with avocado. Just mix some margaritas to complete the at-home fiesta.

The Mercer Kitchen Burgers, mac ’n cheese, vegan chocolate cake, and specialty wines are the makings of a perfect date night, especially when you’re both craving comfort food. Get all that and more (we’re talking black truffle pizza, slow-cooked salmon, and rigatoni pasta) by ordering from The Mercer Kitchen. While you’re at it, treat yourselves to the restaurant’s wide selection of wines and beers. Consider it a one-stop shop for a cozy, romantic evening at home.

Loring Place Pizza is the way to most hearts, and when that pizza comes from Loring Place, you know you’ve got a meal to impress. Though it’s famous for its seasonal, wood-fired pies and handmade pastas, you and your partner can also choose from classics like a cheeseburger, barbecue chicken, or grandma-style pan pizza. For dessert, snag a vanilla sundae or a box of cookies to top off your night.

Red Hook Lobster Pound A seafood lover's dream, Red Hook Lobster Pound offers tons of surf options — all delivered fresh. For a fancier night, you and your S.O. can ball out on a lobster or crab dinner. The “Poundster,” for example, consists of 1 pound of Dungeness crab legs, one lobster, andouille sausage, rock crab claws, clams, mussels, and shrimp all tossed in garlic-seasoned butter (that’ll cost you $125). There are more casual options, too, like fish & chips, lobster rolls, and crab cake sandwiches. You can also purchase hard seltzer and beer for delivery.