NYC Menus Will Now Include Salt Warning Labels

Michael Bloomberg might be out of office, but Nanny State policies were't just the former mayor's. You bring this on yourselves, New Yorkers, with your unhealthy choices.
As expected, the New York City Board of Health voted unanimously Wednesday to require many restaurant chains in the city to include warning labels on menu items that contain a shitload of sodium, becoming the first city in the nation to do so. As soon as December, restaurants must add a salt shaker symbol to menu items -- everything from sandwiches to greasy fast food items -- that pack more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium, or the recommended daily limit, according to a report by The New York Times.
For additional perspective, 2,300 milligrams of sodium is about a teaspoon of salt -- in one item.
The new requirement applies to restaurants with 15 locations or more in NYC, as well as some movie theaters and sports venue concession vendors. And shocker: restaurant groups are feeling, well, salty about the new rule, seeing as they're already forced to include other warnings like calorie counts on "already crowded" menus, according to the report. Heaven forbid they warn us about the possible heart disease we're about to sink our teeth into...
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist