10 Reservations to Book for Winter 2023 NYC Restaurant Week

NYC Restaurant Week is back.

First launched in 1992 with 95 participants, the iconic biannual dining program from NYC & Company entices diners to eat out through specially-coursed meals priced at a bargain, and has long been a way for New Yorkers to explore new cuisines, eateries, and dishes at restaurants across the city.

Running from January 17 to February 12 (excluding Saturdays) this winter, explore 56 cuisines at 513 participating restaurants from across the five boroughs through two-course lunches and three-course dinners priced at $30, $45, or $60.

From Brooklyn and the Bronx to Downtown Manhattan, there’s no shortage of wallet-friendly options to treat yourself to a special time out. Below are deals from 10 spots we recommend first before checking off the rest of your long list.