10 Reservations to Book for Winter 2023 NYC Restaurant Week
From January 17 to February 12, explore 56 cuisines at 513 participating restaurants across the five boroughs.
NYC Restaurant Week is back.
First launched in 1992 with 95 participants, the iconic biannual dining program from NYC & Company entices diners to eat out through specially-coursed meals priced at a bargain, and has long been a way for New Yorkers to explore new cuisines, eateries, and dishes at restaurants across the city.
Running from January 17 to February 12 (excluding Saturdays) this winter, explore 56 cuisines at 513 participating restaurants from across the five boroughs through two-course lunches and three-course dinners priced at $30, $45, or $60.
From Brooklyn and the Bronx to Downtown Manhattan, there’s no shortage of wallet-friendly options to treat yourself to a special time out. Below are deals from 10 spots we recommend first before checking off the rest of your long list.
This award-winning restaurant located at the MoMA is helmed by chef Thomas Allan with a contemporary seasonal new American menu and a stellar wine program to match. With three different culinary experiences within the space—the main dining room of The Modern, a tasting menu with front row views of the kitchen at The Kitchen Table, and the more casual Bar Room—this season, the latter concept is participating in NYC Restaurant Week. At The Bar Room at The Modern, seating also includes an adjacent lounge and a 24-seat marble bar.
Special lunch offering: Lunch at $45 per person includes appetizer choices like Tarte Flambée, PEI Oysters, Gem Lettuce, Burrata, or Steak Tartare; and entree choices like Potato Gnocchi, Hand-cut Tagliatelle, Black Bass, Glazed Veal Cheeks, or Heritage Pork. Dessert for an additional $16 includes options like the Pistachio Financier; Roasted Pears, Fromage Blanc, and Sorrel Ice Cream; or Milk and Chocolate with candied pecans.
Fish Cheeks
Since opening in 2016, this seafood-focused Thai restaurant located on a picturesque NoHo street has remained one of Downtown Manhattan’s most sought-after reservations. At Fish Cheeks, siblings Chat and Ohm Suansilphong helm the kitchen together for signature items like the Grilled Pork Cheeks, Coconut Crab Curry, and Oysters topped with Nam Jim seafood sauce. They recently also expanded to Brooklyn with KRU, a new hotspot—and one of the best new restaurants in town—offering modern takes on old Thai recipes once designated for the country’s royal family.
Special lunch and dinner offerings: Lunch at $45 per person and dinner at $60 per person.
Hudson Smokehouse
This Mott Haven spot holds the distinction as the only barbecue smokehouse in the Bronx, and originally opened just weeks before the initial shutdown of the pandemic. Since then, Hudson Smokehouse has become a popular spot known for their top-notch offerings like Texas-style brisket and the signature items like Smoked Fried Wings in options like Alabama White, Cajun, and Henny.
Special lunch and dinner offerings: Lunch and Sunday brunch at $30 per person, and dinner at $45 per person.
Junoon
This award-winning Indian restaurant from restaurateur Rajesh Bhardwa and executive chef Akshay Bhardwaj has been a celebrated fine-dining experience for more than a decade. Here, enjoy regional dishes and contemporary offerings that can be paired with drinks from an innovative cocktail program in an elegant dining room.
Special lunch offering (January 17–22 and January 30 to February 5): Lunch and Sunday brunch at $45 per person.
Lafayette
Chances are, you’ve already gotten a peep into Lafayette’s dining room while waiting in line for their viral Suprême croissants that take 3-days to make. So for NYC Restaurant Week, it’s time to make a reservation for a proper sit-down meal at this French grand cafe and bakery. Opened by chef Andrew Carmellini and his NoHo Hospitality Group (Carne Mare, Locanda Verde, Mister Dips) and celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, here, executive chef John Ramirez’s menu features influences from Provence, Normandy, the Mediterranean, and more within a gorgeous space.
Special lunch and dinner offerings: Lunch at $45 per person includes appetizer choices like French Onion Soup, Endive Salad, or Frisée Salad; and entree choices like the Omelette, Arctic Char Choucroute, or Rôtisserie Chicken Salad. Dinner at $60 per person includes appetizer choices like Heirloom Beet Salad, Country Pâté, or Endive Salad; and entree choices like Wild Mushroom Risotto, Arctic Char Choucroute, or Rotisserie Chicken Estragon. Dessert options for lunch and dinner are Crème Caramel, Île Flottante, or selection of Ice Creams and Sorbets.
Lure Fishbar
Known for a creative approach to oysters, sushi, and seafood, this Downtown Manhattan classic from Mercer Street Hospitality (Bowery Meat Company, Hancock St.) has been a stylish destination for diners of all types since 2004. Located at the subterranean level of the iconic SoHo corner of Mercer Street and Prince Street, at Lure Fishbar, executive chef Preston Clark’s menu also includes pastas, burgers, steaks, and more.
Special lunch and dinner offerings: Lunch at $45 per person includes appetizer choices like Shrimp Tempura, New England Clam Chowder, or Salmon Tartare; and entree choices like Nori Crusted Tuna, Miso Glazed Salmon, Herb Roasted Chicken, or the Lure Sushi Combo. Dinner at $60 per person includes appetizer choices like Winter Mushroom Soup, Kenai Roll, or Tuna Tartare; entree choices like Nori Crusted Tuna, Seafood Fra Diavolo, or Miso Glazed Salmon; and dessert options are Key Lime Pie or Molten Chocolate Cake.
Neir's Tavern
The origins of Neir’s Tavern in Woodhaven dates back to 1829, and in its more than 190-year run, the establishment’s storied history includes operating as a saloon for unruly customers of a nearby racetrack, the location of Queen’s first bowling alley, and the infamous neighborhood bar in the movie Goodfellas. Current owner, Loycent Gordon, also a FDNY veteran of over 15 years, purchased Neir’s Tavern in 2009 to save it from closing. Enjoy small plates, entrees, and family style meals along with your cocktails and growlers from this neighborhood watering hole.
Special lunch and dinner offerings on weekdays only: Lunch or dinner at $30 per person.
NYY Steak
Located within the Hard Rock Hotel New York, this New York Yankees-themed steakhouse offers a culinary oasis within the chaos of Times Square. Whether you’re a sports fan or not, NYC Restaurant Week makes for a great reason to explore the stellar menu of heritage steaks and seafood led by executive chef Oscar Gonzalez (Fairmont San Francisco). After arriving at NYY Steak, check out the iconic memorabilia and special wall with autographs from 86 legendary players, and be sure to tag on an order of the Table Side Cesar Salad for 2.
Special lunch and dinner offerings (January 17–22): Lunch and Sunday brunch at $45 per person, and dinner at $60 per person.
Tanoreen
Since opening in 1998, this James Beard award nominee and mother-daughter run restaurant from Rawia & Jumana Bishara has become a Brooklyn institution. Known for Palestinian and Middle Eastern cuisine served with the warmth and love of a home-cooked meal, after dining at Tanoreen, be sure to order one of their two cookbooks before sending some dishes to your loved ones via Goldbelly.
Special lunch and dinner offerings on weekdays only: Lunch at $45 per person, and dinner at $60 per person.
Red Hook Lobster Pound
A visit to Red Hook Lobster Pound feels like an excursion to Maine. Here, the lobsters are fresh, the trek from the nearest subway will make you feel accomplished, and its waterfront neighborhood (that feels extra isolated from the rest of Brooklyn thanks to a nearby highway), also conjures mini-getaway vibes. In addition to their signature Lobster Rolls available in five varieties, order up any of your favorite seafood items like clams, oysters, chowder, seafood boils, and even Lobster Cheese Fries.
Special lunch and dinner offerings on weekdays only (January 17 to February 10): Lunch at $45 per person includes appetizer choices of three chowders: New England Clam, Downeast, or Manhattan Clam; and entree choices like the Lobster Grilled Cheese, Crab Cake Sandwich, or Hook Cheeseburger. Dinner at $60 per person includes appetizer choices of three chowders: New England Clam, Downeast, or Manhattan Clam; entree choices like the New England Seafood Boil, Classic Lobster Roll, or Dungeness Crab Dinner; and dessert options are Chocolate Mousse, S’mores, or Banana Mousse.