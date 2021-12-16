Several NYC Restaurants Temporarily Close Due to COVID Spike

After a tumultuous start to the year when vaccines weren’t yet available, by mid November, NYC had announced that all adults were eligible for a booster shot, indicating a welcome semblance to normalcy for the 2021 holiday season. But with the discovery of Omicron at the end of November, the highly contagious variant is now contributing to a new wave of COVID-19 cases within the city, resulting in a recent local positivity rate that doubled in a span of three days.

Due to this spike, restaurants across the city are unexpectedly coping with a cycle not seen for some time: Being forced to temporarily close due to a staff member testing positive.

Eater NY reported that eateries like Di an Di, Contento, and Love, Nelly are just some of the restaurants across the city experiencing this difficult situation. And in recent days, additional spots publicly announcing their own temporary closures include Cozy Royale, Hana Makgeolli, Lalou, Otway, Porcelain NY, and Winona’s. At time of publication, restaurants that made recent similar announcements include Electric Burrito, L’Industrie Pizza, and Yellow Rose.