NYC Restaurants Offering Delivery & Take-Out Options for the First Time During COVID-19 Crisis

With the Coronavirus pandemic front and center in New Yorkers’ minds (and the CDC currently recommending social distancing), many folks are not sure what to do when it comes to dining out, some opting to order-in delivery instead. Local spots have already been affected by a loss in business since the outbreak, including four restaurants in Sunset Park that were sadly forced to close.
As a stop-gap measure to mitigate a loss of dine-in customers, as well as to align with new capacity regulations from Gov. Cuomo, many restaurants who have never previously offered delivery or take-out before, are now offering it. For the first time ever you can now get high-end grub from the likes of Maison Yaki, Nur, Sushi by Bou, and others delivered right to your binge-watching party. Here’s the complete list:
Boucherie/Petite Boucherie
West Village, Union Square
Beginning this weekend, all three locations of the French bistro are doing delivery for the first time ever via Seamless, GrubHub, and Postmates, offering their menu of lunch and dinner options including dishes like steak frites, salade Nicoise, and coq au vin. In addition, starting Monday, if you call each restaurant directly to order, they’re offering 20% off to locals within the neighborhood for delivery and 30% off pickup.
West Village: 212-837-1616
Union Square: 212-353-0200
Petite Boucherie: 646-756-4145
Ivy Lane
Upper East Side
The New American staple will offer delivery via Postmates. Dishes like their burger; gnocchi with mornay, panko and truffle oil and short rib with sweet potato puree will be available without stepping out of the house.
212-641-0577
Lamalo
NoMad
The newer companion restaurant to Nur located in the Arlo NoMad hotel is offering delivery and take-out of their gorgeous daily spread which includes oblong laffa bread and various meze plus a selection of hot dishes from 4-10PM.
212-660-2112
Nur
Flatiron
The Israeli-inspired fare from the team behind Breads Bakery is now offering take-out and delivery including items like Jerusalem bagels, kubaneh horias, haloumi bruschetta and seafood curry from the hours of 4-10pm.
347-620-9581
Cervos, The Fly, Hart’s
Chinatown, Bed-Stuy
The group that owns and operates the popular restaurants Hart’s, The Fly, and Cervo’s is offering take-out for the first at all their restaurants.
Cervo’s: 212-226-2545
The Fly: 347-405-5300
Hart’s: 718-636-6228
Lupa
West Village
The long-running favorite will offer delivery via Caviar, offering dishes like their signature cacio e pepe and bucatini all’Amatriciana.
212-982-5089
Maison Yaki
Prospect Heights
The French-Japanese restaurant from the team behind Olmsted is offering a condensed menu available on Caviar including dishes like burgers, fried chicken, tempura onion rings and monte cristo sandwiches.
718-552-2609
Sushi by Bou
Multiple locations (Chelsea, Union Square, Times Square)
The affordable omakase concept with multiple locations throughout the city are offering delivery beginning on Wednesday. The signature Bou omakase includes six pieces of nigiri (akamai, toro, hamachi, salmon, hotate, and botan ebi) and chef's choice cut hand roll for $29. Deliveries will be available on Uber Eats, Caviar, Postmates, and Doordash.
