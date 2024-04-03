9 NYC Restaurants from 'Sex and the City' That Are Still Open Today

"Sex and the City" cast at the Season 3 premiere of "SATC" in 2000 | Ron Galella, Ltd./Contributor/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images "Sex and the City" cast at the Season 3 premiere of "SATC" in 2000 | Ron Galella, Ltd./Contributor/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Netflix is now streaming all six, iconic seasons of Sex and the City (1998–2004). As such, not only are longtime SATC devotees in for a treat, but a new generation is about to fall in love with, obsess over, and ultimately scrutinize NYC’s most notorious group of 30-something friends: Carrie, Samantha, Charlotte, and Miranda. We can’t interfere, it’s a canon event. Besides each character’s apartment, NYC restaurants and bars were frequently the backdrop for many pivotal scenes—from date nights and ruinous fights to new love connections and bestie brunches. So we couldn’t help but wonder… how many of the real-life restaurants seen on the show are still open today? Below is a list of still-standing filming locations to live out your Sex and the City daydreams.

Big, Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte at Buddakan in Chelsea | Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Buddakan Chelsea

Once the hotspot of the late ’90s and early aughts, the Asian-influenced Buddakan was a fixture of NYC nightlife for its part-restaurant, part-club concept. These days the spot has lost its It-Girl luster, which once effortlessly drew in the who’s who of NYC every weekend. That being said, there’s something comfortingly predictable about the experience here—from the dramatic chandeliers and crown moldings to the menu’s approachable dishes like Pork Potstickers and Spicy Peanut Noodles. In the first movie, Carrie and Big host their engagement party inside Buddakan’s ritzy private dining room. This is also where Miranda brashly tells Big “you two are crazy to get married” after a fight with Steve—which inevitably results in turmoil between her and Carrie.

Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, and Samantha at Cafeteria in Chelsea | Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Cafeteria Chelsea

This Chelsea standby has garnered a positive reputation from New Yorkers since opening in 1998. Initially, the spot was renowned for its 24/7 service that pulled in everyone from college students to club goers looking for a bite after a long night. Although only open until 1 am on the weekends now, Cafeteria maintains popularity through its all-day breakfast menu and comfort classics like burgers, sandwiches, and soups. This diner-like restaurant was the setting for most of the show’s recurring brunch scenes, where the foursome so famously linked to rehash escapades and relationship woes.

Steve and Aiden with their new girlfriends at Cowgirl in the West Village | Photo courtesy of HBO

Cowgirl West Village

Kitschy decor inspired by the Cowgirl Hall of Fame Museum and Texan comfort foods are found at this West Village favorite. For more than three decades, Cowgirl has been serving up popular dishes like the Frito Pie (Fritos, chili, onions, sour cream, jalapenos), Catfish Fingers (with jalapeno tartar sauce), and State Fair Corn Dogs. You’ll recognize this spot from an awkward Season 3 run-in when Carrie and Miranda stumble upon their ex-boyfriends hanging out with their new girlfriends at the restaurant’s outdoor seating.

Interior of Eleven Madison Park in the Flatiron District | Photo courtesy of Eleven Madison Park

Eleven Madison Park Flatiron District

After two decades of outstanding reviews, the award-winning restaurant Eleven Madison Park sent waves through the NYC food scene when executive chef Daniel Humm announced his menu was transforming to go fully vegan in 2021. At $335 per person, diners can work their way through a tasting menu containing seasonal produce, nuts, legumes, grains, and more. During Season 2, Big delivered the devastating news to Carrie that he was engaged to Natasha over lunch at Eleven Madison Park.

Interior of Il Cantinori in Greenwich Village | Photo courtesy of Il Cantinori

Il Cantinori Greenwich Village

Hearty Tuscan fare is the name of the game at Greenwich Village’s beloved Il Cantinori. Often chosen as a dinner destination by celebrities, homemade pastas like the Pappardelle Alla Buttera (sausage, peas, tomato, cream) and Ravioli Al Burro E Salvia (spinach, ricotta, sage) pair perfectly with a nice bottle of Italian red. Carrie’s 35th birthday fiasco in Season 4—when none of her friends show up to her celebratory dinner—takes place at Il Cantinori.

Miranda and Carrie outside of Magnolia Bakery in the West Village | Photo courtesy of HBO

Magnolia Bakery West Village

Pastel-colored cupcakes and decadent banana pudding are the sweet treats behind Magnolia Bakery’s 28 years of prosperity. In addition to its original storefront on Bleecker Street in the West Village, there are now eight outposts spread across Manhattan. The shops also sell a variety of brownies, cakes, and cookies, alongside the cupcakes and pudding. Carrie and Miranda can be found sharing a cupcake on a bench outside the West Village store in Season 3.

Carrie and Aleksandr Petrovsky with friends at Pastis in the Meatpacking District | Photo courtesy of HBO

Pastis Meatpacking District

The French brasserie, Pastis, first rose to fame in the aughts as a verifiable celeb magnet. After a brief closure at its original location, Pastis underwent a major revamp and relocation five years ago. These days, the spot is doing superbly—still serving up plate after plate of Steak Frites, bowls of Onion Soup, and oysters. Making an appearance several times throughout the show, Carrie once describes Pastis as “the only restaurant that seemed to exist.” Also during Season 6, her and then-boyfriend Aleksandr Petrovsky share dinner here, as well as a Season 4 brunch with her friend and shoewear rep, Oliver Spencer.

Interior of Tao Uptown in Midtown | Photo courtesy of Tao Uptown

Tao Uptown Midtown

For a long time, Tao was the top nightlife behemoth in New York City. Opened in 2000 within what was once a Vanderbilt coach house, the opening of Tao Hospitality Group’s first property launched a global brand with additional locations in NYC, as well as Las Vegas, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Singapore, and Dubai. Melding elements of a club and a restaurant, Tao Uptown remains a recognized part of the Midtown community. The menu offers an array of Asian-influenced plates from dim sum and noodles to fried rice and sushi. During Season 4, Tao is used as a fictional restaurant opening event attended by Carrie and her date Ray King, Charlotte, Miranda, Samantha, and Samantha’s queer artist friend, Maria. After running into Big with a model, Samantha admonishes Big for his treatment of Carrie.

Carrie and Aleksandr Petrovsky at Russian Samovar in Midtown | Photo courtesy of HBO

Russian Samovar Midtown

Russian fare and culture is at the core of this old-school restaurant and live music venue that was once frequented by Frank Sinatra and The Rat Pack. Another claim to fame is Russian Samovar’s baby grand piano, which has been known to be used by big names like Liza Minelli and Cyndi Lauper during impromptu performances. Pair caviar with one of the many vodkas in flavors like coriander, pomegranate, dill, and pepper. Carrie’s Season 6 love interest, artist Aleksandr Petrovsky, takes her here on their first date and teaches her the tradition of pairing tea with black cherries.

