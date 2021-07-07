New York 10 NYC Restaurants Featured on ‘Gossip Girl’ That Are Still Open Today Get hype for the relaunch of the iconic early aughts series by visiting these original filming locations.

The legendary NYC-based series Gossip Girl is back, premiering with a brand new cast on HBO Max this week. If you’re a die-hard fan, you might remember that the restaurants featured on the 2007 version of the show were actual hot spots of the time and that food played a starring role in its zeitgeist (who can forget that sexy grilled cheese with truffle oil from the pilot?). Below is a list of still-standing Gossip Girl filming locations (RIP The Lion) you can order from or visit if you’re trying to get hype for the revival. And if all else fails, you can always dine on the steps of the Met.

Butter One of Blair Waldorf’s (Leighton Meester) favorite see-or-be-seen restaurants to dine with her minions, the original Butter located in NoHo opened in 2002 was a hotspot (especially on Monday nights) until it closed in 2013. In the early aughts, evocative one-word restaurant names used to be all the rage. The Midtown location opened in 2013 and carries on the legacy, helmed by Food Network-famous chef, Alex Guarnaschelli. Known famously for its Parker House rolls served with housemade butter (duh), the menu focuses on New American comfort food cuisine such as gnocchi “mac & cheese” and slow-roasted chicken. Up to you however if you want to book a reservation. After all, “not going to Butter is so much better than going to Butter” according to season 1.

The Campbell Bar Previously known as The Campbell Apartment, this classic NYC bar located within Grand Central Terminal is the setting for Serena van der Woodsen’s (Blake Lively) notorious hook-up with Nate Archibald (Chace Crawford), then-boyfriend of her best friend Blair Waldorf in season 1, episode 1 (a flashback which is replayed various times throughout the series). Originally the office and reception hall of Jazz Age financier, John W. Campbell, the space includes grandiose 25-foot hand-painted ceilings, ornate fixtures, and a stone fireplace. Restored in recent years by The Gerber Group—the space currently features three experiences—the Bar, the Palm Court, and the Terrace. Expect pricey takes on classic cocktails like the Manhattan and originals like a Cold Brew Martini along with a menu of bar snacks.

The Lotte NY Palace Hotel The site of countless scenes from the show, The Palace Hotel, which Chuck Bass’ dad owned (fictionally), was a centerpiece to the drama. The actual ownership of the hotel has changed since the early aughts and is now named “the Lotte NY Palace” and is located in Midtown. Back in episode one, Chuck Bass (Ed Westwick) orders an off-menu truffle grilled cheese to seduce a drunken Serena.

Ladur é e This French import known for its pastel-colored macaron cookies and high-end tea room vibes has locations all over the world and is a Blair Waldorf favorite (she famously snacked on them in the bathtub). NYC boasts two locations—one in Soho and another on the Upper East Side if you want to grab pastries to go or even dine-in with a full menu of French-inspired fare.

Veselka This East Village classic, open since 1954 specializes in pierogies and used to be open 24 hours a day. Post COVID, its hours got ever more reasonable (closing at 11PM), but if you want to relive the episode in which Dan (Penn Badgley) and Serena brunched here, you can enjoy classic Eastern European fare alongside Bellinis and Mimosas during weekend brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.

Gramercy Tavern Blair’s favorite restaurant! The Danny Meyer-owned classic is known for its innovative New American tasting menu. The more casual Tavern offers a la carte dining including the famous Tavern Burger at a much more affordable price.

Sarabeth’s The site of many a Van der Woodsen family meal, this classic spot on the Upper East Side has since expanded with three other locations (including downtown). Known for its popovers and brunch dishes like their fat and fluffy French toast, snag a table here for the ultimate NYC brunch experience.

STK The meat-focused clubstaurant opened in the heyday of the Meatpacking District still persists in NYC and around the world. With locations now from the city to Scottsdale, AZ, the chainlet, known for its honking cuts of meat and sexy date vibes, was featured on Season 2 when Dan takes another love interest there after a break from Serena.

Sant Ambroeus Various scenes from the show were shot inside here or just outside it, but the Italian-inspired cafe known for its espresso and pasta dishes is still a see-and-be-seen hotspot both uptown and downtown. Dine at the charming West Village location for ideal people watching.

The Empire Hotel This real-life hotel on the Upper West Side which Chuck Bass fictionally invests in during season 3 is still up and running. Perfect for skyline views of the city, The Empire Rooftop features iconic signage, plenty of indoor and outdoor seating and a menu of craft cocktails to enjoy on a summer night.

