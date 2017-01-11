These NYC Restaurants Are Cooking Christmas Dinner so You Don't Have To. Book Now.

Chances are, even if you magically have the counter space to prepare a meal in your apartment, you probably don’t have it in you to actually cook Christmas dinner for all your visiting family and friends. Good news! Many of the city’s best restaurants are hosting low-key (and slightly higher-key) feasts on Christmas Day, which is arguably the best gift you can give to yourself. Or ask for... because, really, shouldn’t your family be paying for this?
Bedford & Co
Midtown East
Price: $65/person
Make it a cozy Christmas in this subterranean dining room, where if you sit close enough to the open kitchen’s wood-fired ovens, you can almost pretend you’re cuddling up by a fireplace. A special three-course Christmas menu will include options like burrata with black mission figs and speck, zucca pasta with roasted pumpkin and basil, and New York strip steak with roasted garlic and mustard greens.
Buddha Bodai
Chinatown
Price: À la carte pricing
This no-frills, BYOB, kosher vegetarian Chinese restaurant is packed every Christmas, constantly turning tables of Chinese-on-Christmas enthusiasts and non-celebrating veg-minded eaters alike. Unique dishes like vegan jellyfish dim sum and vegetable shark fin soup may draw some into the Buddha Bodai chaos, but for those who’d rather stuff their face with pan fried noodles and chicken-free sesame chicken, there are plenty of meat-free riffs on your beloved American-Chinese favorites.
Le Coq Rico
Flatiron
Price: $95/person plus $50 for wine pairings
Reserve a table at this bird-focused bistro for an elegant family-style feast that’s inarguably nicer than anything you could have made at home. The special holiday menu will include oysters baked with truffle butter and chicken broth, frog leg chervil soup with egg ravioli, a stuffed Emden Heritage goose with potato gnocchi, and a chestnut ice cream yule log for dessert.
Marea
Midtown West
Price: $125/person
If eating mass quantities of pasta is your ideal December 25th situation, look no further than Marea. Homemade pasta champion Michael White has put together a festive four-course tasting menu with options including gnocchetti with ruby red shrimp, red agnolotti stuffed with milk braised veal, and fusilli with red wine braised octopus and bone marrow. For $95, you can add a course of fresh tagliatelle with truffles shaved on top. It is a holiday, after all.
Kings County Imperial
Williamsburg
Price: À la carte pricing
On Christmas, you’ll get the regular menu with endless house-made soy sauce on tap at this trendy Chinese restaurant and cocktail bar. Opt for white broiler chicken dumplings with cinnamon red oil and the Copper Well Street noodles with chili oil, shrimp, and Chinese greens, as you sip Tiki drinks like the Imperial Mai-Tai served on-tap or Elvis Has Left the Building (rye, Velvet Falernum, curacao, pineapple, cinnamon).
Brushstroke
Tribeca
Price: $135/person
If you’ve been waiting for an excuse to splurge on sushi, this is it. Brushstroke’s Christmas dinner tasting menu will include elegant Japanese dishes like Norway Aurora salmon saikyo-yaki smoked in cypress, stewed washu-beef cheek don with garlic and sunchoke ankake, and Pacific jumbo oysters with lemon foam. The restaurant’s standard Kaiseki menu -- cooked dishes coursed with sashimi -- costs $135, so you’re not even getting a holiday markup!
Loi Estiatorio
Midtown West
Price: $69/person
Make it a big fat Greek Christmas with your surrogate Greek mom, Chef Maria Loi, who is just as doting and eager to sidle up into a booth with as any relative you may be missing this holiday. A special Christmas menu at her restaurant will include dishes like pomegranate salad, cheese pie, lamb fricassee, prime rib, Greek branzino, and Loi’s signature homemade Greek yogurt.
Mastro’s
Midtown
Price: À la carte pricing
Beloved power steakhouse Mastro’s will be serving its regular menu on Christmas Day, but what better time to treat yourself to a dramatically steaming tower of shrimp cocktail, a chef’s cut rib-eye, lobster mashed potatoes, and maybe some sushi on the side? OK, most days -- but you’ll feel a little less guilty about spending the money today.
Benoit
Midtown West
Price: $85/person
Alain Ducasse’s Midtown bistro is turning into a French winter wonderland for the holiday, with a three-course seasonal menu featuring dishes like sunchoke velouté with veal sweetbread, seared duck foie gras, cod with butternut and black truffle, Maine lobster clam chowder, a variety of sides, and a Bûche de Noël for dessert. The food is fancy enough to impress your in-laws but still understated enough to not seem like you’re trying too hard.
Vaucluse
Upper East Side
Price: $99/person
For an especially fancy Christmas at a somewhat manageable price, head to Michael White’s Vaucluse, where you’ll kick off your meal with hors d'oeuvres like oysters, foie gras terrine, or escargot in garlic parsley butter and continue your French feast with classics like Noix St. Jacques (scallops), truite amandine (trout with almonds), or hazelnut-crusted sea bass with wild mushrooms and braised endive. Expect lots of pastries for dessert.
CUT by Wolfgang Puck
FiDi
Price: À la carte or $125/person
It’s Wolfgang Puck’s first official Christmas in NYC (well, for his restaurant, at least) and he's letting you create the menu, with à la carte options off the regular menu or a three-course prix-fixe with special dishes including handmade tortelloni, pan-roasted milk-fed veal chop with Jerusalem artichoke puree, Cantonese-style Peking duck, butter-poached Maine lobster with French black truffles, and additional shareables like polenta with truffles.
Bessou
Noho
Price: $80/person
The Japanese restaurant Bessou, which appropriately translates to holiday villa, will be serving a special Japanese Christmas Dinner on the 25th. Dishes include grilled romaine with soy quail egg and creamy sesame dressing, pan-fried lamb and mint gyoza served with preserved lemon tofu aioli, a festive sushi platter, spicy lobster nabe hot pot, shiso garlic fried rice, and strawberry shortcake.
The Living Room
Midtown West
Price: $105/person, $45 for wine pairings
Escape your Christmas tree-cluttered living room/kitchen combo and luxuriate in this chic, lounge-like dining room that’s far nicer than any eating area in your apartment. A special Christmas menu will include foie gras torchon, seared diver scallops with white beans and beer vinegar, black truffle chicken with confit fingerlings, and eggnog cheesecake with spiked cardamom ice cream.
Hail Mary
Greenpoint
Price: À la carte pricing
Following a special Christmas Eve dim sum night, this cozy retro diner will be serving its regular brunch until 5pm on Christmas Day -- think deep-fried burrata, macaroni with homemade American cheese, and pork belly with fried eggs drenched in gravy.
La Sirena
Chelsea
Price: $99/person
Mario Batali’s newest NYC restaurant will be serving a five-course Christmas dinner to briefly whisk you way to the Italian seaside. Expect shared seafood dishes like baked clams and fluke crudo, Mediterranean-style pastas including cavatelli with spare ribs and pumpkin agnolotti, your choice of entrees ranging from stuffed quail to seafood soup, and a range of desserts, just in case you’re still hungry.
