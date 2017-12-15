New York Restaurants Open on Christmas Day

Recommended Video Eat This This Meat Lovers' Pizza Has Hash Browns for Crust Watch More

Irvington Union Square This sleek farm-to-table spot will be serving its full menu on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, as well as a special four-course prix fixe ($65), with pick-and-choose options à la carte. One-off dishes will include cauliflower croquettes with black truffle aioli, salt-baked beets, poached black bass with celery root and saffron, and braised short-rib with trumpet mushrooms. For dessert, the roasted apple panettone is basically the taste of Christmas, condensed into sweet bread form.

Ristorante Morini Upper East Side This pasta haven from chef Michael White will be serving three- and four-course customizable Christmas menus ($75 or $85). Options will include a variety of fish and meat, but more importantly, four types of house-made pasta -- including fusilli with Neapolitan pork shoulder ragu, and lamb shank pappardelle with blistered potatoes. We wish you a carb-y Christmas, we wish you a carb-y Christmas...

Le Coq Rico Flatiron For both lunch and dinner, this chic-yet-cozy “bistro of beautiful birds” will be offering a three-course prix fixe ($98) to whisk you away to the French countryside -- for a few hours at least. The meal starts with a frog leg soup filled with mushroom ravioli, followed by roasted goose with pork loin stuffing and red cabbage gnocchi. A sweet finish is guaranteed with a very Insta-worthy raspberry-vanilla vacherin snowman.

Tuome East Village If Chinese food is part of your Christmas tradition, up the egg roll ante with chef Thomas Chen’s special festive dishes, which will be offered alongside the full à la carte menu at Tuome. Whet your palate with an oxtail spring roll with herb sauce ($14) then proceed to the tea-smoked duck for two ($67) served with matching confit and a plate of luxe foie gras fried rice.

Charlie Palmer Steak Midtown West Go all out with a $75 classic steakhouse dinner that may not rein in your expanding winter waistline, but does offer a whole lot of bang for your buck. The menu features a winter salad with butternut squash, filet mignon with potato puree and bordelaise sauce, plus a slew of sides for the table (French fries, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, roasted broccoli, mushrooms). A fruit-centric dessert will trick you into thinking you’re being at least a little healthy: banana bread will be served with a matching brûlée, ice cream, and peanut butter mousse.

Rice & Gold Chinatown Chef Dale Talde’s newest project will be serving special Jewish-inspired dim-sum served family-style on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Highlights include the not-at-all-kosher shrimp toast latkes with Thai chili, and a “Rabbi’s Ramen” complete with matzo balls and garlic schmaltz. The theme continues with pastrami and sauerkraut pot stickers, smoked salmon fried rice, and a schmaltz-roasted rib-eye with wasabi cream.

Vandal Lower East Side This colorful street food spot will be serving its regular menu alongside festive specials for Christmas. Dishes on a celebratory “Chop Suey Paradise” menu will include a duck confit spring roll, spicy crab fried rice, and a Cantonese-style flounder in ginger-scallion broth. If you’ve been really good this year, reward yourself with the decadent 40-day-aged sirloin, served with charred bell pepper, Szechuan peppercorn, ginger, and wasabi butter.

Buddha Bodai Chinatown This kosher vegan Buddhist restaurant has absolutely nothing special going on for Christmas -- and that’s the whole point. Jews and Buddhists alike flock to the slightly sticky tables here for shovel-loads of General Tso’s tofu and mock duck. The restaurant is also BYOB, so bring enough booze to share (and perhaps to drink while you wait for a table).

Quality Eats West Village & Upper East Side Chef Craig Koketsu and beverage director Bryan Schneider have teamed up to create a Jewish-Chinese Christmas Day feast ($48). The family-style dishes will include patty melt spring rolls, peanut butter and bacon noodles, crabcake fried rice, and General Tso’s octopus. For dessert, gorge on a matcha ice cream sundae, and crack a fortune cookie to find out what 2018 might have in store.