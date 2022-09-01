The 19 Most Exciting Restaurant Openings in NYC This Fall

K’Far | Photo by Michael Perisco K’Far | Photo by Michael Perisco

In a city where new restaurants debut daily, it may seem odd to get excited about a particular season. But similar to that unshakable back-to-school feeling, we’re embarking on that riveting time of the year when chefs and restaurateurs gear up to roll out their most ambitious projects. Along with a James Beard food hall and chef Kwame Onwuachi’s Afro-Caribbean spot at Lincoln Center on the horizon, Rockefeller Center will continue to shine as some of New York City’s best chefs move into Midtown. Also, out-of-towners will bring celebrated concepts into town while the folks behind some of our current favorites expand to second iterations. With so many great new eateries set to launch in the next few months, our to-eat list is getting packed—so here’s a roundup of the fall’s 19 most anticipated restaurant openings.

KRU Address: 190 N. 14th Street, Williamsburg

Opening date: Mid-September

If you want to eat like a royal, there’s only one place to go this fall. KRU, the newest restaurant from husband-and-wife team chef Ohm Suansilphong and Kiki Supap (Fish Cheeks), highlights historic recipes that were once reserved for dinners with Thai royalty before trickling down to the general population. Suansilphong combines dips and sauces like Tamarind Chili Paste and other starters, a slate of kaeng (or curry-like dishes), and international ingredients typically expensive to procure and reserved for the aristocracy—like ham and olives— to create a menu of one-of-a-kind Thai fare.

Discolo Address: 85 10th Avenue, Chelsea

Opening date: Mid-September

Chef Melissa Rodriguez and restaurateur Jeff Katz set out on an ambitious project to completely revamp the former Del Posto space with three new ventures just last year. With Mel’s and Al Coro quickly becoming area favorites, the duo is opening the final piece of the puzzle this fall: Discolo. The third concept in the space, which is located across from Chelsea Market, will be a speakeasy-esque destination below Al Coro’s grand dining room. The sleek bar and lounge area features lively lighting overhead and luxe leather banquettes, and a cocktail menu hinged on classic cocktail riffs by bar director Matt Reysen (Dante, Dead Rabbit).

9 Jones Address: 9 Jones Street, West Village

Opening date: Mid-September

The swankiest new addition to New York City’s nightlife scene this fall has to be 9 Jones. Helmed by a bevy of nightlife veterans including Richard Wheeler and Josh Angel from 1Oak, plus celebrity backers like Carmelo Anthony, the space is designed with fanciful nights in mind. The main area will feature ornate chandeliers overhead and plush velvet seating for sitting down to sample the Greek-leaning menu and drinks from a roving cocktail cart, while the semi-private venue also boasts an oversized VIP section with a private entrance.

Chef Markus Glocker and beverage director Katja Scharnagl | Photo courtesy of Koloman

Koloman Address: 6 West 29th Street, NoMad

Opening date: Mid-September

What was once a gastropub and burger spot inside the Ace Hotel has been completely reimagined as an upcoming must-try fine-dining experience. At Koloman, chef Markus Glocker (Bâtard) will show off his background in upscale French cuisine with modernized classic dishes like Salmon en Crôute that are just as stunning as they are delicious. Initially open for dinner only, the European cafe-style will debut breakfast and lunch services later in the fall.

Photo courtesy of Masalawala

Masalawala and Kebabwala Address: 365 Fifth Avenue, Park Slope and East Village

Opening date: Mid-September and early 2023

Restaurateur Roni Mazumdar and chef Chintan Pandya have proven they are a winning duo, first working together at Rahi in the West Village before peppering New York City with top-notch Indian spots Adda and Dhamaka. This fall, they’re adding to that success with two new restaurants. Masalawala will feature beloved dishes from Mazumdar’s hometown of Kolkata, India, along with regional Indian fare from Pandya. In addition to the restaurant space, Masalawala will also operate as a market selling spice blends and other specialty Indian products. The duo will also open Kebabwala, an ode to fiery Indian kebab houses, in the East Village early next year.

Torrisi Bar & Restaurant Address: 295 Lafayette Street, Nolita

Opening date: Mid-September

After recent years focused on expanding to Miami, Dallas, and grocery store shelves across the country, Major Food Group is returning to New York City to add a new spot to its roster. Torrisi Bar & Kitchen is a reinvention of the concept that started it all for the restaurant group: Torrisi Specialty Foods. The new iteration is the brainchild of chef Rich Torrisi, who will work with executive chef Charlie England (the longtime Carbone chef de cuisine) to oversee a menu of Italian-American classics like Fresh-Made Mozzarella and Dry-Aged Duck with Mulberry Sauce, an ode to the street where Major Food Group first laid the groundwork for its empire back in 2009.

L’Ami Pierre Address: 149 West 51st Street, Midtown

Opening date: September

Two French heavyweights are joining forces for a casual concept that will punch beyond its class in Midtown this fall. Pierre-Antoine Raberin, the restaurateur responsible for Ladurée’s macaron shops across the US, is teaming up with celebrated chef (and his childhood friend) Eric Ripert of Le Bernardin to open L’Ami Pierre. The laid-back cafe’s menu will include classic French pastries as well as a selection of sandwiches, soups, salads and other lunch picks that can be picked up to-go or enjoyed on-site within the 42-seat space.

Photo courtesy of L’antica Pizzeria da Michele

L’antica Pizzeria da Michele Address: 2 Bank Street, West Village

Opening date: September

L’antica Pizzeria da Michele has been slinging pies in Naples for more than 150 years, and early this fall, the famed Neapolitan pies will land in the West Village. The 6,000-square-foot location will be the restaurant’s second US outpost and will offer a selection of pizza, pasta, charcuterie, and more from pizzaiolo Michele Rubini.

Photo courtesy of High Tide

High Tide Address: 1 Water St., Fulton Ferry Landing, Brooklyn Bridge Park

Opening date: Mid- to late-September

The team behind many a nautical restaurant (most notably, floating favorites Grand Banks and Pilot) is opening another waterfront bar—this time in DUMBO. High Tide will offer up a menu that includes a Lobster Roll, Scallop Ceviche, and other New England-inspired seafood dishes by chef Kerry Heffernan (Grand Banks). From its location on the historic Fulton Ferry Landing, diners can expect excellent views of the Manhattan skyline paired with every meal.

Christine Williams, Susan Fedroff, and Julie Reiner | Photo by Gabi Porter

Milady’s Address: 160 Prince Street, SoHo

Opening date: Late September

Julie Reiner, Susan Fedroff, and Christine Williams (Clover Club, Leyenda) are teaming up again to revive a neighborhood bar in SoHo. Before shuttering in 2014, Milady’s was a laid-back stalwart known as a local go-to for decades. The upcoming reimagined version, led by beverage director Natasha Mesa, will offer classic cocktails and fun additions like an appletini riff called the Big Apple Martini and elevated Jell-O shots. Co-partner and executive chef Sam Sherman (Clover Club) is handling the bar fare with a menu that’s separated into two sections: Dive, with classics like Potato Skins and Smashburgers, and High Dive, featuring favorites that are dialed up a notch like Duck Frites and Crab Mac ‘n Cheese.

Photo courtesy of Lady Wong

Urban Hawker Address: 135 W 50th Street, Midtown

Opening date: Late September

An 11,000-square-foot food hall inspired by Singapore's iconic street food and open-air bazaars is opening in Midtown this fall. The space will feature 11 Singapore-based vendors who are debuting their concepts in the US for the first time, as well as seven eateries from New York City. Stalls will include a full-service bar called Sling Bar; Dragon Phoenix, a restaurant known for its Chili Crab; and White Restaurant, a famed Singaporean spot famous for their White Beehoon, a dish with white rice vermicelli noodles in chicken broth that simmers for eight-hours.

Lord’s Address: 506 LaGuardia Place, Greenwich Village

Opening date: Early October

After the runaway success of Dame, co-owners Ed Szymanski and Patricia Howard are opening up a new restaurant that’s four times the size of their debut seafood spot’s tiny dining room—though don’t expect that to make snagging a reservation any easier. With their latest venture, Lord’s, the focus turns from seafood to meat, with a menu highlighting nose-to-tail butchery and updated English bistro dishes like Veal Tartare and an in-house charcuterie program with rotating terrines, rillettes and pates. If the concept sounds familiar, that’s because the duo first test-drove this idea at a pop-up in March 2020 before shutting down due to the pandemic and pivoting to selling takeout containers of their now-famous fish and chips.

K’Far Address: 97 Wythe Ave, Williamsburg

Opening date: Early November

Following the roaring success of his second Laser Wolf outpost in Brooklyn, restaurateur Michael Solomov is expanding his NYC empire yet again, bringing another popular Philly concept to town. K’Far, an Israeli cafe and bakery known for its Jerusalem-style bagels and sweet kubaneh toasts, will open on the lobby level of The Hoxton hotel. Helmed by pastry chef Katreena Kanney, expect top-notch baked goods to carry you through the day. But unlike the flagship Philadelphia location, this outpost will also offer a more substantial food menu with dishes like Kataifi Chicken Schnitzel and Lamb Braised with Sour Cherry and Rose, plus a full cocktail program.

Revelie Luncheonette Address: 179 Prince St, SoHo

Opening date: Late November

The team behind Raoul’s, a nearly 50-year-old SoHo institution, is opening up its second concept this fall. Named for owner Karim Raoul’s two daughters, Revelie Luncheonette is located across the street in what was once a butcher shop owned by the family. In a space that can accommodate 25 guests via counter seats and three booths, the new eatery aims to offer the same familial atmosphere that is the hallmark of Raoul’s while dishing out a menu of simple diner classics with a French-American flair.

Five Acres, 21 Greenpoint, Jupiter, and NARO Address: 1 Rockefeller Center

Opening date: Fall

The revitalization of Rockefeller Center is continuing to play out, with four new concepts coming to the area this fall to join an impressive roster alongside Lodi, Le Rock, and other spots drawing local crowds to a neighborhood once relegated to tourists. The four additions, which will all be located on the yet-to-be-revamped rink level, are Greg Baxtrom’s Five Acres, an all-day, vegetable-forward spot named after the chef’s family farm outside of Chicago; NARO, a Korean cafe from the team behind Atomix and Atoboy; Jupiter, a 145-seat restaurant focused on pasta from the team behind King; and the second iteration of chef and owner Homer Murray’s New American restaurant, 21 Greenpoint.