Danny Meyer’s Restaurants Will Require Proof of Vaccination Before Dining Indoors

A growing number of NYC restaurants will soon require guests and staff to prove they are fully vaccinated before entering the indoor space, and Union Square Hospitality Group is the largest to join the ranks.

CEO Danny Meyer announced the decision Thursday on CNBC, stating that all guests and staff members will be required to show proof of vaccination starting on September 7. The policy will be in place at all Union Square Hospitality Group restaurants, including Gramercy Tavern, Union Square Cafe, and more.

“This is a crisis of people who have not been vaccinated,” Meyer said on CNBC. “I feel strong responsibility, on our part as business leaders, to take care of our team and our guests, and that’s what we’re doing.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio celebrated the decision on Twitter, posting “[Meyer] is one of the most influential restaurant owners in the business and when he leads, others follow. New York City fully supports this move. More businesses should mandate vaccines for the safety of workers and the safety of our city.”