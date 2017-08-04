NYC's Oyster & Cocktail Sailboat is About to Return; Here's What's New

Just in time for peak drinking-by-the-water season in NYC, Grand Banks, the magnificent oyster and cocktail bar on a historic 142ft sailboat and one of our favorite places to drink last year, is slated to reopen May 15th, promising all kinds of oyster slurping glory on the Hudson again this summer -- along with a few exciting updates.
Notably, Grand Banks has brought on Chef Kerry Heffernan, "Shack Burger Creator" and opening chef at Eleven Madison Park, to create an all-new menu, which Hefferman has apparently teased with shots of some plates by the water on Instagram in recent days. New menu items include poached oysters (served in the shell with celery root, salsify, guanciale, and garlic panko) as well as a crudo with local sea bream, rhubarb, tarragon, and aromatic clementine oil. In addition to the new food, Grand Banks is also launching brunch starting at 11am on Saturday and Sunday.
You can also expect an expanded drink menu this summer with cask cocktails and cocktails on tap like the Negroni Spagliato made with Campari, vermouth, and sparkling wine.
For the uninitiated, Grand Banks is a slightly more refined option in the city's boat-turned-restaurant scene that includes the likes of the Frying Pan and North River Lobster Co., and serves up a rotating menu of oysters and daily cocktails as you take in the stunning Manhattan views.
Docked at Pier 25 in Tribeca, this ship -- or the F/V Sherman Zwicker -- is the last of what was a fleet of fishing boats that once navigated the Grand Banks of the North Atlantic as well as South America, and according to the Grand Banks, it's actually the largest wooden vessel in NYC.
Grand Banks doesn't take reservations, so get there early and secure a table for maximum oyster slurping and boozing enjoyment.
Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and can't wait to eat all of the oysters this summer. All of them, and hopefully on boats. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.
