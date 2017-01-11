You Can Eat Your Plants for Dessert at NYC's Spot Dessert Bar

Your relationship with plants may be on the rocks after you killed your 15th succulent, but there's one plant you don't have to worry about killing (unless eating it counts as murder?).

Spot Dessert Bar, the subterranean dessert shop on St. Marks Place in the East Village, is known for its inventive dessert "tapas," including a play on a tiramisu with green tea and crispy rice, and a "Chocolate Forest" made with pistachio and apricot crumb-covered chocolate mouse cake.

The most creative by far, though, is "The Harvest." From the outset, it looks like one of your dearly departed house pants, but in actuality, it's a combo of nine different sweet layers, including Oreo crumbs, strawberry jam, chiffon cake, strawberries, whipped cream, more berries, cheesecake, and Oreo "topsoil." Parsley then gets planted in the soil, and the whole thing is "watered" with milky rose tea sauce.