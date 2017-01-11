You Can Eat Your Plants for Dessert at NYC's Spot Dessert Bar

Your relationship with plants may be on the rocks after you killed your 15th succulent, but there's one plant you don't have to worry about killing (unless eating it counts as murder?).
Spot Dessert Bar, the subterranean dessert shop on St. Marks Place in the East Village, is known for its inventive dessert "tapas," including a play on a tiramisu with green tea and crispy rice, and a "Chocolate Forest" made with pistachio and apricot crumb-covered chocolate mouse cake.
The most creative by far, though, is "The Harvest." From the outset, it looks like one of your dearly departed house pants, but in actuality, it's a combo of nine different sweet layers, including Oreo crumbs, strawberry jam, chiffon cake, strawberries, whipped cream, more berries, cheesecake, and Oreo "topsoil." Parsley then gets planted in the soil, and the whole thing is "watered" with milky rose tea sauce.
This is what is meant by a plant-based diet, right?
To find out more about The Harvest from Spot Dessert Bar, check out the video above.
Dessert is the main course at Spot, where Asian-inflected confections are treated like culinary works of art. Chocolate lava cake gets an update with green tea ganache filling, while cast-iron monkey bread is drizzled with coconut crumble and basil seeds. Bizarre but delicious desserts round out the menu, like a potted plant that looks virtually indistinguishable from its verdant inspiration. Layers of soft cheesecake, berries, meringue kisses, raspberry sorbet, and black rose milk tea fill a small clay pot, which is topped off with cookie crumble "dirt" and a green sprig. The signature order fits right in with the dining room's decor, complete with wood plank walls and mossy green carpeting.